Rochester rebrand effort started in 2020 and continues to unfold

Oh Wise One: How much did the re-branding of Rochester logo for all departments cost? Creative design? New logos on equipment? New logos on apparel? Street pole banners? Municipal stationary? Business cards? Interior signage ?

How much was spent with local designers and local promotional product distributors?

Were bids requested? What was the reasoning and what does the new logo represent?

Thank you, Mike Schiller.

Mike,

It’s letters like yours that makes me wish I was paid by the question, but alas I’m only compensated by the column.

With that said, I will take on the challenge in responding to the questions.

The key initial cost was the hiring of the Minneapolis-based Mercury Creative Group in early 2020, which was tasked with creating a new cohesive brand and logo for a city that had 18 various logos in use.

The result was a new logo design that includes an abstract “R” created by “ribbons” forming an arrow, which was intended to reflect the city’s primary brand message “forward together.”

Seeking to create that message of unity, the design provided the opportunity to create coordinated logos for the city’s various departments.

The $60,000 Mercury contract was approved after the city received and reviewed 13 proposals connected to the project, which ultimately included work by a 35-member branding team that included members of all city departments.

The new brand and city logo was approved in late 2020, with the Rochester City Council opting to add $50,000 to the effort to kickstart the logo transition.

“I think it’s something that can serve as a unifying factor,” former Rochester City Council member Nick Campion said as he joined in the unanimous approval of the logo and added funding.

Jenna Bowman, Rochester’s strategic communications and engagement director, told one of my minions that the $50,000 from the council’s contingency funds in 2020 helped cover the cost of new city- and department-branded tents used for community events, building signs and other public signs, as well as unbudgeted costs connected to replacing logos on the sides of city vehicles.

Prior to the added council funding, she had said the goal was to start with a focus on low-cost items that had high visibility, such as changing logos on city websites and other digital materials.

Contributed / City of Rochester

When it came to stationary, business cards and other items that are routinely ordered, the new logo replaced older models as materials were ordered through department budgets, so specific costs are hard to track.

She said while city departments were encouraged to replace logos within their budgets during 2021 and 2022, this is the first year that staff has been asked to actively replace older items that are still in use.

She said the goal is to avoid community confusions, given the fact that the rebranding effort has been an ongoing shift for two years.

“The whole focus was to be resourceful and also to avoid waste,” she said.

Bowman said some of the old logos will likely remain in the community, especially when it comes to park signs and such. She said a lack of an inventory or asset list regarding city logos makes it difficult to track down some of the older signs and equipment that could carry an image from the past.

“This is where we are now focused, identifying where the old logos still remain and determining how and when they can be swapped out — as well as creating an inventory list,” she said, adding that anyone spotting an old logo can contact her at jbowman@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2913.

In other words, the rebranding process has now become a mission for the most eagle-eyed observers among us, as well as a new opportunity to venture out into those city parks.

In other words, the rebranding process has now become a mission for the most eagle-eyed observers among us, as well as a new opportunity to venture out into those city parks.