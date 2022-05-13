SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sales tax helps diversify city's revenue stream

Property tax funds a portion of city infrastructure and operations, but other funding is needed to address ongoing needs.

Answer Man logo
Answer Man
By Answer Man
May 13, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Oh wise and all knowing one: Can you tell me what our property taxes are used for? I always thought they covered streets and sidewalks, fire and police, things we all benefit from, but now the city wants a sales tax extension to, in part, cover infrastructure.

In light of the recent St. Paul ruling, will our city council get the message?

Looking forward to your explanation. — Unhappy Taxpayer

Unhappy,

All taxes, as well as other city revenue, aren’t created equal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester’s 2022 property tax levy will collect $86.8 million, which covers approximately 17% of the city’s planned expenses for the year.

You are correct that the property tax revenue largely covers things that benefit the community as whole, but those particular tax dollars don’t cover the entire cost.

Approximately $59 million of the property taxes collected go into the city’s general fund, which is budgeted at $101.2 million this year. Of that, 58.1% of the expense is tied to public safety, 16.5% is for public works, 16.6% is used for general government operations and the remaining 8.8% supports several other things, including arts, economic development and community reinvestment.

Outside the general fund, 10.5% of the property tax revenue supports city parks and recreation, 8.5% funds the Rochester Public Library, 3.6% covers debt payments for a variety of past projects and 0.7% is used to support Rochester International Airport.

Also Read
Answer Man logo
Local
Mayo Clinic stays mum when asked if dog research continues at Institute Hills
Are dogs being used for medical research and experimentation at Mayo Clinic's secretive Institute Hills facility? Maybe. Probably. They definitely were in the 1980s.
April 29, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
The Berkman
Local
Big Berkman sale doesn't end TIF agreement
Benefits of development assistance agreement transfer to new property owner as taxes are paid on site with increasing value.
April 14, 2022 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
bus cropped.jpg
Local
Rochester's first electric buses have been spotted but are not ready for a rollout
Two buses, which are larger than current buses, were purchased with federal grants, but they still need to be certified and tested before joining the city fleet.
March 25, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man

That leaves less than $7.6 million to be contributed to a planned $148.5 million in improvement projects for the year.

In the case of city streets, the city is hoping to generate $50 million from sales tax in extra funds to catch up on a backlog of street replacement projects.

Current funding has the city replacing one to two miles of city streets a year, meaning it would take 250 years to replace all city streets as they deteriorate over their anticipated 50-year lifespans.

Replacing the city’s more than 490 miles of streets in a 50-year period would cost an estimated $20 million a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacement of deteriorating streets is different from the work addressed in the St. Paul lawsuit, where a judge ruled residents shouldn’t be assessed for routine maintenance of streets abutting their property.

Rochester doesn’t assess property owners for the regular resurfacing of city streets.

Assessments are used to cover a portion of the costs for upgrades and replacements, which are considered to add value to adjacent properties.

The proposed sales tax extension, however, is not an assessment. It would be a continued diversification of city revenue.

The city has received approval to generate $335.6 million in sales taxes since 1983 to upgrade and build a variety of projects that would otherwise have gone undone or required a boost to property taxes. Among them are flood control efforts, new facilities and a variety of infrastructure.

The city could opt to end the sales tax in 2024, when the current dedication is complete.

If that happens, the Rochester City Council would likely have a few options – continue to delay upgrades to streets and flood control, increase property taxes by up to $12 million to $13 million to replace the lost sales tax revenue or find a magic lamp and start rubbing in the hope that a genie appears.

The sales tax option is an effort to disperse costs beyond property owners. It collects funds from everyone who makes taxable purchases in the city, meaning renters, employees who live outside Rochester and visitors, all of whom benefit from good streets and flood protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s one of the reasons the state Legislature weighs in on whether projects are appropriate and have a regional benefit.

The legislative verdict is still out on the current $205 million request. If any portion of the request is approved, city residents will be asked to vote on the tax extension in November.

That would leave the council with time to start looking for that magic lamp, if needed.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: ANSWER MANROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Answer Man
By Answer Man
What to read next
IMG_8377.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Two by two: Four sets of twin siblings make up 14% of Goodhue's graduating class
“These kids started here in kindergarten together,” Goodhue High School Principal Michele Rehder said.
May 13, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
IMG_8359.JPG
Local
Kingsland Public Schools expands its trades program with the purchase of a plasma cutter
“We’re literally creating the next generation of our local workforce,” said Scott Klavetter, the elementary school principal and incoming superintendent.
May 12, 2022 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Michael-Davis.png
Local
Defense and prosecution rest Thursday in trial against Kasson LDS church leader accused of sexual assault
Closing arguments are expected to be given tomorrow and then the case is given to the jury to issue the verdict of Michael Davis, 37, who is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile under his care.
May 12, 2022 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Walk-in clinic with physical therapy focus to open in northwest Rochester
Compcare, which opened its first Rochester clinic, is gearing up to open a second Med City location with a focus on physical therapy.
May 12, 2022 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger