Answer man tackles the case of the missing weather man

Oh, wise one. What has happened to KTTC weatherman Nick Jansen? He has not appeared on the news for a long time. — Just "J."

Hey, J,

If you were thinking perhaps that something awful had befallen KTTC Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen, fear not. No errant tornado has blown him into Wisconsin (oh, the horror), nor has he been swept away by floodwaters or frozen by sub-zero temps.

"Nick is on vacation and taking some much-deserved time off," says KTTC News Director Michael Oder.

Staring at Doppler radar and barometers all day is hard work.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Jansen's place, Oder says, meteorologist Sarah Gannon has filled in during evening broadcasts this week. Oder adds that KTTC is "blessed to have a large team of meteorologists dedicated to covering the area."

The news station is also blessed to have so many loyal viewers, he says, as your question about the whereabouts of Jansen is not the only one they've received.

"We’ve gotten messages through social media and a few phone calls to the newsroom about Nick being absent from the newscast," Oder says. "We have reassured those who have reached out that Nick is just taking vacation."

Oder went on to sing Jansen's praises, which might explain why a simple vacation has resulted in a Med City panic about his absence.

"Nick Jansen is a true weather professional. He takes the responsibility of chief meteorologist seriously. He's calm under pressure, knows how to explain the difficult things and is transparent in his forecasting," Oder says. "The person you see on-air is the exact same person we see in our newsroom. He’s about as genuine as they come and working with him is a blast."

Oder adds that, fear not, Jansen will be back on Monday. Unless his travel meets some sort of weather delay. Hmm...

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .