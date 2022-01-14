Answer Man: Wastewater tests don't track Omicron

Answer Man,

I was shocked by the results from COVID tests related to Rochester’s wastewater, which were reported in Thursday’s newspaper.

Does the city know whether the steep increase is related to the Omicron variant?

– COVID Concerned

Concerned,

It can’t be said for certain, since testing performed by Mayo Clinic is not checking for variants as it tracks COVID ribonucleic acid found in the city’s wastewater.

The weekly testing merely documents the amount of COVID being shed into our toilets, which provides an indicator for when the prevalence of the coronavirus is rising or falling in Rochester.

However, it’s a safe bet that “Uncle Omicron,” as the president of the Eastside Neighborhood Association calls our unwanted visitor, is responsible for the uptick. After all, the variant is wreaking nationwide chaos, so why should we be any different?

Wendy Turri, Rochester’s public works director, told one of my minions that testing by the Metropolitan Council shows the omicron variant accounted for approximately 90% of COVID traces found in metro-area wastewater last month and its dominance appeared to be getting stronger.

She said discussions continue when it comes to the potential for testing variants in local water.

The testing in Rochester started in the fall of 2020, offering a look at how COVID was spreading locally.

The early numbers were at a level we might long for today.

The Oct. 20 sample carried 8.5 coronavirus RNA copies per milliliter, which increased to 35.6 RNA copies/mL two weeks later, but was still far below the approximately 225 copies/mL seen at the end of 2021.

The red line shows the level of COVID RNA found in Rochester wastewater, while the blue bars depict the number of confirmed COVID cases reported. City of Rochester

The copies of RNA in the more than 13 million gallons of wastewater the city processes daily tend to appear before people know they are sick, since the body starts shedding the virus RNA three to eight days before symptoms appear.

The city has partnered with Olmsted County Public Health, Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota Rochester to continue the work, tracking both the coronavirus RNA and the number of confirmed cases locally.

The results show the ebb and flow of the virus locally, and it doesn’t look good for the upcoming weeks.

Thankfully, what goes up seems to eventually come down, as long as we all play our part in keeping each other safe.

