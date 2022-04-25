SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Apache Mall shoplifting turns into robbery when gun is reportedly drawn

Rochester investigators are reviewing video in hope of identifying suspects following the Sunday morning incident.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 25, 2022 09:30 AM
ROCHESTER — A Sunday morning shoplifting reportedly turned into a robbery at the Apache Mall when a suspect pulled out a gun.

Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar said the suspects are being sought after allegedly taking a sweatshirt from Nuka Llakta, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

He said the two suspects were followed out of the store by an employee who confronted them. During the confrontation, one of the suspects reportedly displayed a handgun during a short struggle after the employee attempted to grab the bag suspected holding the sweatshirt.

“The victim describes the gun as being pointed toward his head, and then the suspects fled the mall,” Faudskar said, adding that the employee said the man threatened to “pop him.”

Several witnesses also reported seeing the incident, according to Faudskar.

Faudskar said police have obtained surveillance video, which investigators will review in an attempt to identify the two men.

"If the suspects remain completely unknown, that would be something we'd release to see if we could get some help from the public to identify," he said.

