News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Apartment building hit in shooting Wednesday at Rochester Holiday gas station; no injuries

A 42-year-old Rochester man told law enforcement a passenger in a vehicle began to fire at him as he was walking in a gas station parking lot.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 15, 2022 09:28 AM
ROCHESTER — Law enforcement responded to an early morning shooting Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at a Holiday gas station in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, a 42-year-old Rochester man told law enforcement that he was walking between the gas pumps of the Holiday gas station on the corner of Seventh Street and North Broadway when a passenger in a vehicle starting to fire at him. As the man ran away, the person continued to shoot at him.

Witnesses told law enforcement that they heard between three to eight shots fired.

No injuries were reported from the shooting but law enforcement did find two rounds embedded in an apartment building on the 700 block of North Broadway, according to Moilanen.

No one is in custody for the shooting at this time.

Law enforcement first received a call about shots fired around 12:43 a.m.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn.
