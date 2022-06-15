Apartment building hit in shooting Wednesday at Rochester Holiday gas station; no injuries

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement responded to an early morning shooting Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at a Holiday gas station in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, a 42-year-old Rochester man told law enforcement that he was walking between the gas pumps of the Holiday gas station on the corner of Seventh Street and North Broadway when a passenger in a vehicle starting to fire at him. As the man ran away, the person continued to shoot at him.

Witnesses told law enforcement that they heard between three to eight shots fired.

No injuries were reported from the shooting but law enforcement did find two rounds embedded in an apartment building on the 700 block of North Broadway, according to Moilanen.

No one is in custody for the shooting at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law enforcement first received a call about shots fired around 12:43 a.m.