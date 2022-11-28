SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Apartment residents displaced after Sunday morning fire in Chatfield

No injuries were reported in the early morning fire, but the eight-unit apartment building is considered to be a total loss.

Chatfield Fire
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chatfield Sunday morning, Nov. 27, 2022.
Contributed / Juan Gomez
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
November 28, 2022 02:59 PM
CHATFIELD — Eight families are displaced after a fire broke out at their Chatfield apartment building in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 27.

Chatfield Fire Department Chief Luke Thieke said firefighters were paged around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to respond to a blaze at the two-story, eight-unit apartment building at 815 Grand St. SE.

"Came on scene, fire was coming out of the roof, and everybody was out of the building," Thieke said.

Resident Dody Perales recalled the moment she, her husband Jesus Perales and her 7-year-old daughter Raven were woken up as the fire spread above their first-floor apartment.

"It was about 12:20, and we heard a loud banging on our door and a lot of commotion outside," Perales said. "We got up and ran to the door and my husband could see embers falling to the ground. ... We opened up our door and realized that the entire upstairs floor of our two-floor apartment complex was engulfed in flames."

Perales said that a couple on the second floor had to jump through a window to escape the building. While no injuries were reported among residents or firefighters, Perales said some residents' pets died in the fire.

Firefighters fought the fire for several hours, returning to the Chatfield Fire Hall around 6 a.m., Thieke said.

Chatfield Fire
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chatfield Sunday morning, Nov. 27, 2022.
Contributed / Juan Gomez

"We had to go back out and do some things, and that was almost until noon," Thieke said. "Going through things and making sure (the fire) was all out."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. While the building is considered a total loss due to the extent of the damage, Thieke said the financial value of the losses is still being evaluated.

"There is very little to salvage," Perales said. "People are able to get very few little things, like some pictures, things like that. But it was all either burned, or it's all damaged with smoke and water damage."

A community donation effort is underway to help the families affected by the fire. Brandy Allen of Chatfield first heard about the fire during Sunday service at Chatfield Lutheran Church.

"The landlords of the apartment complex are members of our church, so without even leaving the sanctuary, I had socialized and connected with one of the members in regards to the needs of the families," Allen said.

Chatfield Lutheran Church is now a drop-off site for physical donations like furniture and toiletries. After Allen made a public Facebook post on Sunday afternoon detailing what clothing items each family needed, she said there was already a tremendous response by 10 a.m. Monday.

"I've updated it to just primarily collecting gift cards and then directing people to donating money at the bank," Allen said, referring to an account at F & M Community Bank that was created on Monday. Donors can donate to the fire victims by contacting the Chatfield branch and mentioning that they would like to donate to that account.

"There are two families ... that were able to rescue their dogs from the fire that do need dog food, so I do have that posted just because that's a unique need," Allen said. "All families are in need of beds as well as couches and tables and chairs. I am currently trying to get everybody a bed by tomorrow that has been given a home so far."

The Red Cross and the apartment building's management, Main Street Properties, are coordinating with families to find temporary and future housing. For now, Perales and her family are staying in a hotel, courtesy of their renter's insurance, until they find a new place to live.

"The community here has been absolutely phenomenal," Perales said. "Chatfield is one of those small towns — something happens, it happens to us all, and they've been amazing."

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
