Appeal of Township's decision at heron nest site denied

A judge ruled in favor of the developer and Rochester Township after representatives of the plaintiffs didn't show for a remote hearing.

Great blue herons sit among their nests in Rochester Township March 2021.
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 11:01 AM

ROCHESTER — An appeal of Rochester Township’s decision to accept plans for a subdivision at the site of a former heron nest colony was rejected in a written ruling filed Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Neighbors of the nest site, known as a rookery, and nonprofit group Save the Rookery filed a suit against Rochester Township and developer International Properties LLC, owned by Aderonke Mordi, in Olmsted County District Court in September 2022. They argued the township acted arbitrarily by accepting the plans by International Properties LLC for a 10-home development on about 30 acres of land south of Cascade Creek north of Boulder Creek Lane Southwest.

The plans required several variances to township development rules. The suit argued the Rochester Township Board arbitrarily accepted the variance request without justifying their reasoning for deviating from the township’s own development policies.

In a remote hearing Monday, no representatives appeared for the plaintiffs who brought the suit. In a letter to the court Tuesday, attorney James Peters, who represents the plaintiffs, said he had technical difficulties signing onto the remote system. Peters asked the court to reschedule the hearing. Olmsted County District Court Judge Lisa R. Hayne denied the request Wednesday and found in favor of the defendants.

The rookery site has been the center of a legal battle since 2021 when an injunction spring that year halted removal of trees at the nest site on land owned by Leal Segura, Pat Adamson and Steve Connelly. Connelly sold his land, which had about a third of the nest site, to Aderonke Mordi on the contingency that the wooded lot be cleared and approved for development.

In court filings, wildlife experts including Carrol Henderson, founder of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' nongame wildlife program, said the rookery was a unique wildlife resource because it is in an upland forest and not located adjacent to a major body of water where most heron rookeries are located.

The temporary injunction was lifted later in the year, however construction work didn't proceed because the nests were under federal protection under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The international treaty protects nests of Great Blue Herons and other migratory birds as long as they are occupied by birds.

In March last year, Connelly cleared the trees at about half of the nest site while the nests weren’t occupied and sale of the land closed.

The Rochester Township Board gave final approval to the development plan in November 2022 .

Great blue herons sit among their nests in Rochester Township Thursday, March 25. (John Molseed / jmolseed@postbulletin.com)

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
