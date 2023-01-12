Applications for Rochester's next poet laureate being sought

ROCHESTER — A new Rochester poet laureate is being sought.

Local poets can apply for the position through Feb. 28, with a new appointment by Rochester Mayor Kim Norton expected in April.

Rochester’s poet laureate was established in April 2012 to promote appreciation for poetry and the language arts. The appointed poet works with cultural, educational and other organizations to encourage the public to enjoy and express poetic and literary creativity.

The city's first poet laureate was Jane Belau , who was appointed by Mayor Ardell Brede.

Norton appointed Susan McMillan as the city's second poet laureate in March 2019.

Belau and McMillian filled the roles by organizing events and activities around reading and poetry.

The next poet laureate is expected to participate in an inaugural reading and help organize at least four community events during the two- to four-year term.

Applicants must be willing to commit to serving at least two years, with four years preferred, and work to create, encourage and share poetry in the community.

Application materials and additional information can be requested by emailing Southeastern Minnesota Poets at poets.semn@gmail.com .

