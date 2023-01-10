Applications open for forestry, agriculture scholarship for Southeast Minnesota students

ROCHESTER — College juniors, seniors and graduate students from the Rochester area are eligible to apply for a $5,000 scholarship offered by the Sustainable Agriculture & Forestry Scholarship Endowment Fund.

The fund, managed by the Rochester Area Foundation, has awarded six $5,000 scholarships since 2016 to support students who are studying sustainable agriculture or forestry and want to pursue a career in that area.

To be eligible, students must be a junior, senior or graduate student attending a public or nonprofit private university in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota or North Dakota. Students must also be from the 11-county Southeast Minnesota area.

Additional qualifications include:



Leadership and communication skills.

Commitment to sustainable agriculture and/or forestry and protecting natural resources.

Interest in pursuing a career in sustainable agriculture or forestry.

Previous scholarship recipients hail from Winona, Lake City, Red Wing, Rochester, Harmony and Northfield.

Applications are accepted online at www.protectourresources.org/applicants.html through March 30.