News | Local
Applications open for forestry, agriculture scholarship for Southeast Minnesota students

The $5,000 scholarship is open to college students from Southeast Minnesota who are studying sustainable agriculture or forestry.

Fall Colors
A vibrant tree in Patton Park on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
January 10, 2023 11:18 AM
ROCHESTER — College juniors, seniors and graduate students from the Rochester area are eligible to apply for a $5,000 scholarship offered by the Sustainable Agriculture & Forestry Scholarship Endowment Fund.

The fund, managed by the Rochester Area Foundation, has awarded six $5,000 scholarships since 2016 to support students who are studying sustainable agriculture or forestry and want to pursue a career in that area.

To be eligible, students must be a junior, senior or graduate student attending a public or nonprofit private university in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota or North Dakota. Students must also be from the 11-county Southeast Minnesota area.

Additional qualifications include:

  • Leadership and communication skills.
  • Commitment to sustainable agriculture and/or forestry and protecting natural resources.
  • Interest in pursuing a career in sustainable agriculture or forestry.

Previous scholarship recipients hail from Winona, Lake City, Red Wing, Rochester, Harmony and Northfield.
Applications are accepted online at www.protectourresources.org/applicants.html through March 30.

