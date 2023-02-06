Applications open for Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation early literacy grants

OWATONNA — The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is continuing its partnership with two Mankato-based book publishing companies by accepting applications for its Early Literacy Grant Program.

Nonprofits that serve children and their families in southern Minnesota can apply for the grant program, which aims to distribute books to young readers across the region.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on March 15. The application can be found on the SMIF website at smifoundation.org/grants/for-grant-seekers/early-literacy-grant .

SMIF's Early Literacy Grant Program debuted in 2018 through a partnership with publishers ABDO and Capstone.

"SMIF’s Early Literacy Grant program has distributed thousands of books to children across southern Minnesota," said SMIF vice president of early childhood Rae Jean Hansen "We are grateful to Capstone and ABDO for their continued partnership in this program to provide families with the tools they need to succeed."