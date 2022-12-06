SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Applications sought for Rochester Charter Commission openings

Nearly half of the volunteer board that reviews potential changes to the city's home-rule charter face the need to reapply for their seats while new applicants are also being sought.

Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
December 06, 2022 02:28 PM
ROCHESTER — Terms for seven of the 15 members of the Rochester Charter Commission are expiring at the end of the year.

The expirations open opportunities for up to seven new members to be considered for the volunteer board that periodically recommends changes to the city’s home-rule charter that guides a variety of local government operations.

Commission members serve four-year terms, which can be renewed indefinitely, which has led to two current members — Leigh Johnson and Kathy Meyerle — each serving 25 years.

However, at the end of their terms, members must reapply for a seat on the commission.

It puts seven members — Bari Amadio, Fran Bradley, Jay Furst, Ben Harris, Larry Mortensen, Randy Staver and Fred Suhler — in the position of reapplying or stepping down from their current roles.

The city is seeking applications for the seven seats.

Members are appointed by the chief judge of the state’s Third Judicial District after review of applications.

Rochester residents can apply for one of the seats through the end of business day on Dec. 30. Applications are available online at rochestermn.gov/government/boards-and-commissions/boards-and-commissions-application

The commission typically meets from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each odd-numbered month, with the goal of reviewing potential changes to the city’s charter and responding to policy questions raised by city staff, elected officials or other Rochester residents.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
