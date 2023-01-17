STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Appointments available for help on taxes

Volunteers will start helping Olmsted County households with their income taxes in February.

United States Tax forms
A variety of United States tax forms with a pencil.
Michael Flippo - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
January 17, 2023 11:38 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Volunteer tax support is available for qualified household.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance aids nearly 2,000 households in Olmsted County to file their income taxes every year. Residents of Olmsted County may call 211 (800-543-7709) in order to schedule a tax appointment, which will occur from Feb. 1 through April 18, 2023.

Locations for appointments include The Salvation Army, 125 Live, the Hawthorne Education Center, the Mantorville Senior Center, and the Stewartville Center for Active Adults.

“It’s a need that few people recognize as a need,” said David Oeth, Rochester’s VITA coordinator. “People come to us with language barriers, cultural barriers, and a real lack of knowledge when it comes to properly filing their taxes.

“We take those barriers away, ensure that people are in compliance with the IRS, and we help people to get the tax returns they really need in their financial circumstances.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional information for those looking to make an appointment, including an information checklist for households to bring to their appointments, can be found at www.semntaxes.org/taxpayers .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITSROCHESTERKASSON-MANTORVILLESTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
fluffy-iglesias.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings his tour to the Treasure Island Resort & Casino
The comedian who sells out stadiums is performing at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Red Wing Aug. 5.
January 17, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad in Kasson
Local
Rep. Brad Finstad proposes naming post office after Jim Hagedorn
It was one of two pieces of legislation proposed to honor the memory of the late congressman.
January 17, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Russell James Simon Jr.
Local
Inmate dies in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center; BCA investigating
The man was found not breathing during a Monday morning well-being check. The man died despite life saving efforts.
January 17, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - BURGLARY.png
Local
Rochester Burger King burglarized by person with key
A burglar got away with around $1,000. Police say the suspect used a key to get in and knew the combination to the safe.
January 17, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson