Appointments available for help on taxes

ROCHESTER — Volunteer tax support is available for qualified household.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance aids nearly 2,000 households in Olmsted County to file their income taxes every year. Residents of Olmsted County may call 211 (800-543-7709) in order to schedule a tax appointment, which will occur from Feb. 1 through April 18, 2023.

Locations for appointments include The Salvation Army, 125 Live, the Hawthorne Education Center, the Mantorville Senior Center, and the Stewartville Center for Active Adults.

“It’s a need that few people recognize as a need,” said David Oeth, Rochester’s VITA coordinator. “People come to us with language barriers, cultural barriers, and a real lack of knowledge when it comes to properly filing their taxes.

“We take those barriers away, ensure that people are in compliance with the IRS, and we help people to get the tax returns they really need in their financial circumstances.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional information for those looking to make an appointment, including an information checklist for households to bring to their appointments, can be found at www.semntaxes.org/taxpayers .