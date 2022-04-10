Approval of development plat at heron nest site delayed

ROCHESTER — Rochester Township is delaying approval of a preliminary plat plan of a development at heron rookery southwest of Rochester.

The Rochester Township Board originally had the preliminary plan on the agenda for the regular meeting Thursday, April 14.

International Properties LLC, owned by Aderonke Mordi, is proposing to build a 10-lot housing development called Pavillion Estates on a 17-acre wooded lot owned by Steve Connelly. Part of the land is home to a great blue heron nest colony, known as a rookery.

Approval of a preliminary plat for development has been removed for the upcoming meeting.

Neighboring landowners have filed legal action to stop the development and preserve the nest site.

In early March, Connelly removed trees at the site and Olson Tree Service later cleared trees from Boulder Creek Lane Southwest north toward Cascade Creek where a proposed road would be built.

Tim Parkin, a plaintiff in some of the legal action and adjoining land owner said members of the nonprofit group Save the Rookery intended to be at the meeting to speak against approval. He said approval of the plat plan while the site is the subject of three pieces of litigation would be presumptuous.

Tim Parkin stands in front of trees felled on property owned by Steve Connelly in Rochester Township March 6, 2022. Some of the trees contained great blue heron nests which was a source of litigation as Connelly works to sell the property to International Properties LLC to build housing. Neighbors and members of the community oppose the plan saying it would destroy a great blue heron nest colony. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

One of the cases, filed with the Minnesota Court of Appeals in the last year challenges the board’s decisions not to conduct an Environmental Impact Statement of the site. Another suit alleges the board violated township standards in accepting a general development plan of the site in November.

Parkin said delaying a decision to approve the preliminary plat design makes sense.

“Why would the township want to double down on a wrong decision,” Parkin said.