Approved variation for planned Manor Hills apartment development upsets neighbors

ROCHESTER – Neighbors threatened to appeal and potentially head to court over an approved variance related to a proposed affordable housing project on the southern edge of Country Club Manor.

“If this is approved tonight, we will definitely appeal this decision, and should the (Rochester) City Council do the same, we will seek legal council,” Terry Fields told Rochester’s Zoning Board of Appeals during a public hearing Tuesday prior to the board’s 5-1 vote to approve the requested variance.

The request sought leniency related to the amount of impervious surface allowed within 300 feet of Cascade Creek, which lies south of the site and across Country Club Road.

Fields, who was joined by approximately a dozen neighbors to the proposed apartment site, said the developer should have been required to prove that relaxing the rules wouldn’t affect neighbors.

Existing limits restrict the amount of solid surface, such as buildings, sidewalks and parking lots, to 25% percent of the defined area, but the developer asked to increase the percentage to 60% for the impacted portion of the property.

Titan Development is planning a 72-unit apartment complex, dubbed Manor Hills, at the site. The project has been approved to receive state tax credits and local tax-increment financing to keep rents below market rates.

The developer is reportedly looking to fill a financing gap, but city staff has said construction is slated to start by August with a 2023 completion expected.

Wednesday, Rochester Community Development staff recommended approval of the variance, as long as it could be proven that the results won’t be detrimental to neighboring properties.

“The applicant has not fully demonstrated that exceeding the 25% impervious surface requirement will not be materially detrimental to other properties in the area,” the staff report states. “However the same could be held true at this stage in the development process even if the proposed project complied with the 25% impervious surface requirement.”

Allison Sosa, Rochester planning supervisor, said increasing the impervious surface at the site will make it more difficult to meet city requirements, which ban new construction from diverting stormwater to other developed properties.

“Water that draws onto this site is going to have to be managed,” she said.

Jason Scrimshaw, project manager with Kimley-Horn, who is contracted by Titan Development for the project said analysis continues in efforts to design the property to handle runoff from the nearby People of Hope Church property, as well as other higher ground, which includes neighboring homes.

He said two ponds are planned to handle water that fills the site, which will be raised during construction of the planned apartment complex.

Zoning Board of Appeals Chairman Kurt Wayne said he understood the neighbors concerns about potential flooding, but added that the developer's team appears to be aware of the challenges connected to the conditions for the approved variance.

"We've heard what I believe are some pretty good answers from the applicant. There are ways to mitigate this," he said, noting continued review is expected.

Neighbors said they still worry that more of stormwater will be driven to their properties and their basements if the project is allowed to move forward.

“When I heard about this development, I was kind of appalled by it and the kind of variances that they need to make,” neighbor Melissa Fulton said, pointing to existing concerns about standing water in her yard following heavy rains.

“My husband and I will have no choice but to join our neighbors in seeking legal action if this unfortunately goes through,” she added.

Neighbor Marty Klann pointed to Country Club Manor’s decades-long history to question the logic of developing the site.

“If it was appropriate to build there, it would have been developed years ago,” she said.

Sosa said neighbors have 10 days to file an appeal with the Community Development department. An appeal would send the issue to the City Council for review.

In other action Wednesday, the board:

Approved a requested reduction for required parking associated with an indoor playground facility planned by Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living near the intersection of Badger Hills Drive Northwest and Superior Drive. A greater setback for the project was also approved.

Approved a reduction for required parking associated with an expansion of Old Abe Coffee Shop, 832 Seventh St NW, related to planned expansion into the adjoining property.