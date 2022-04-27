SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Arbor Day program planned for Friday in Silver Lake Park

20th annual celebration will include a variety of activities, along with free lunch.

043021-arbor-day-tree-5945.jpg
Qiaj Vang of Rochester Public Utilities distributes burr oak saplings at a drive through event Friday April 30, 2021 in the Silver Lake Pool parking lot.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 27, 2022 10:28 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities' 20th Annual Arbor Day Celebration is slated for Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Three Links-Silver Lake Park, 840 Seventh St. NE.

Partnering with Maier Tree and Lawn, Rochester Parks and Recreation, and Sargent’s Gardens, RPU is planning a variety of activities and displays, which include a tree giveaway, free lunch of hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips, cookies, and soda, and live music from PK Mayo Quartet.

Tree experts will also be on hand to answer questions on tree planting and care, along with many other vendor activities and information, and children will be able to enjoy the apple toss game, tree cookie stacking, tree ring toss and tree medallion necklace.

At noon, an awards ceremony will honor Rochester elementary school students selected as finalists of the 2022 Arbor Day poster contest, as well as this year’s overall winner, Jia-Xin Fan, a Gibbs Elementary School fourth-grader.

Fan will receive a $100 ABC & Toy Zone gift card, her winning poster will be featured in RPU’s 2023 calendar, and a tree will be planted in her honor at Gibbs Elementary School. This year’s poster contest theme was “Trees Are Terrific and They Keep Our Water Clean!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-sponsors of this year’s event include Hy-Vee , Jim Whiting Nursery & Garden Center, Minnesota Energy Resources, Pepsi , and Seneca Foods .

In the event of rain, the celebration will be moved to Rochester Community & Technical College’s Field House.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 24-30, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 28, 2022 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Senjem and his moderate voice prepare to depart the Senate
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 28, 2022 07:12 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
NW ROCH CRASH.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist seriously injured in northwest Rochester crash
The motorcyclist was driving eastbound on 37th Street NW and the vehicle was driving westbound attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 15th Avenue NW when the collision occurred.
April 27, 2022 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Citywalk rendering 1.jpg
Local
Citywalk Apartments proposes expanded footprint by using site former mayor's boarding house
Planning and Zoning Commission recommend approval after preservation proposal fails to find footing
April 27, 2022 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen