Arbor Day program planned for Friday in Silver Lake Park

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities' 20th Annual Arbor Day Celebration is slated for Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Three Links-Silver Lake Park, 840 Seventh St. NE.

Partnering with Maier Tree and Lawn, Rochester Parks and Recreation, and Sargent’s Gardens, RPU is planning a variety of activities and displays, which include a tree giveaway, free lunch of hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips, cookies, and soda, and live music from PK Mayo Quartet.

Tree experts will also be on hand to answer questions on tree planting and care, along with many other vendor activities and information, and children will be able to enjoy the apple toss game, tree cookie stacking, tree ring toss and tree medallion necklace.

At noon, an awards ceremony will honor Rochester elementary school students selected as finalists of the 2022 Arbor Day poster contest, as well as this year’s overall winner, Jia-Xin Fan, a Gibbs Elementary School fourth-grader.

Fan will receive a $100 ABC & Toy Zone gift card, her winning poster will be featured in RPU’s 2023 calendar, and a tree will be planted in her honor at Gibbs Elementary School. This year’s poster contest theme was “Trees Are Terrific and They Keep Our Water Clean!”

Co-sponsors of this year’s event include Hy-Vee , Jim Whiting Nursery & Garden Center, Minnesota Energy Resources, Pepsi , and Seneca Foods .

In the event of rain, the celebration will be moved to Rochester Community & Technical College’s Field House.