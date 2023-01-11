99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Archery hunt in Rochester parks culls nearly three dozen deer

First deer-management hunt seen as success with limited complaints.

05-17 deer in the park kk.jpg
Deer are seen in a Rochester city park.
Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
January 11, 2023 03:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A first-time deer hunt in Rochester city parks is being deemed a success.

At least 34 deer — 28 does and six bucks — were harvested by bowhunters between Sept. 17 and Dec. 31.

“I thought it would be 20 or 25,” said Jeff Lien of the Rochester Archery Club, who helped set guidelines for the hunt and participated as one of 30 hunters participating in the city’s new deer-management effort.

Also Read
20221010_150555.jpg
Business
Boutique insurance office pops up in northeast Rochester
Paul M. Peterson moved his All Apple Insurance Agency into the Northern Lights center at 511 Northern Hills Drive NE on Jan. 3, 2023. He moved from the Minnwest Bank building.
January 11, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Rochester man accused of raping juvenile
The man is accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old juvenile. She gave birth last year.
January 11, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
St. Charles High School
Local
St. Charles Police increase patrols after shooting threat found at St. Charles High School
Students on Monday reported a shooting threat that was written in one of the school's bathrooms.
January 11, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

He said additional deer could still be reported as the archery club continues work on a final tally.

The latest total matches what archery club president Terry Spaeth predicted as the hunt was being planned, suggesting less than 40 deer would be culled from city parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Park and Recreation Director Paul Widman said the numbers were lower than some people expected, but the results are still expected to make a difference in the 10 city parks in the program, as well as surrounding neighborhoods.

“It does put a dent in the population, and any hunting activity will change the behavior (of the deer),” he said, adding that reduced grazing is expected to be seen in the targeted areas of the city.

The hunt was approved by the Rochester City Council and Park Board following increased complaints related to the deer population.

More than 200 deer-related vehicle accidents were reported in 2021, and Widman highlighted a variety of other concerns, including property damage from overgrazing and public health concerns related to deer tick-borne Lyme disease.

Widman said he plans to recommend a second hunt in city parks this year, with the final decision up to the Park Board.

He said the parameters of the hunt worked well and reduced the chance for conflicts with park users.

“For the most part, if we hadn’t placed the signs, people wouldn’t have known we were there,” he said of signs posted to alert park users that hunting was taking place in specific areas. “It was pretty quiet.”

Indian Heights Park deer hunt.jpg
Signs posted at the trail entrance to Indian Heights Park indicate the start of the bow hunting pilot program for Rochester's deer management effort is set to start Sept. 19, 2022.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

Widman said he was notified of two dead deer found in yards near Indian Heights Park in Northwest Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

One was removed by an archery club member, and the other by park staff, but Widman said it was unclear whether they were directly linked to the park hunt, since hunting on nearby private property is also allowed in city limits.

“I’m not trying to say it wasn’t our hunt, but it could be from anywhere,” he said.

“The hunters — there were three assigned to Indian Heights — and all saw, either in person or a photo, the arrow, and they said it was not theirs,” he added.

Lien said he heard about a third dead deer found in the backyard of a southwest Rochester home, but he pointed out it was unclear whether it was shot in a city park.

As one of the hunters assigned to Bear Creek Park, Lien said his experience demonstrated the plans for the hunt worked and future efforts could continue with little change,

“I haven’t heard of any issues with hunters and park users … or any conflicts between them or anything like that,” he said.

He added that future hunts could see a slight increase in the number of deer harvested, but he would not expect to see much higher numbers in future years.

“I would definitely think we would be planning to do it again,” Lien said.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER PARKS AND RECREATION
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rawlings helmets
Business
Rawlings revises its plan, keeps some jobs at Caledonia's Miken Sports manufacturing
The revised plan will make Caledonia the North American headquarters for slow pitch business, a Rawlings official said.
January 11, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Charlie Dale Henry
Local
St. Charles man given probation for soliciting juvenile
A St. Charles man will serve no jail time after pleading guilty to sending a lewd picture to a juvenile and requesting they send lewd pictures to him.
January 11, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
water reels.jpg
Local
The Fillmore County Fair Grandstand now has water thanks to a local farmer
Farmer Jared Olson used a $5,000 donation from the Bayer Fund to make the fairground improvement project possible.
January 11, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Zumbro Falls - Wabasha County map.png
Local
Crash involving semi temporary closed Highway 63 Wednesday morning
A car and semi crash temporarily halted traffic on U.S. Highway 63 south of Zumbro Falls Wednesday morning.
January 11, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe