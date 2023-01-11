Archery hunt in Rochester parks culls nearly three dozen deer

ROCHESTER — A first-time deer hunt in Rochester city parks is being deemed a success.

At least 34 deer — 28 does and six bucks — were harvested by bowhunters between Sept. 17 and Dec. 31.

“I thought it would be 20 or 25,” said Jeff Lien of the Rochester Archery Club, who helped set guidelines for the hunt and participated as one of 30 hunters participating in the city’s new deer-management effort.

He said additional deer could still be reported as the archery club continues work on a final tally.

The latest total matches what archery club president Terry Spaeth predicted as the hunt was being planned, suggesting less than 40 deer would be culled from city parks.

Rochester Park and Recreation Director Paul Widman said the numbers were lower than some people expected, but the results are still expected to make a difference in the 10 city parks in the program, as well as surrounding neighborhoods.

“It does put a dent in the population, and any hunting activity will change the behavior (of the deer),” he said, adding that reduced grazing is expected to be seen in the targeted areas of the city.

The hunt was approved by the Rochester City Council and Park Board following increased complaints related to the deer population.

More than 200 deer-related vehicle accidents were reported in 2021, and Widman highlighted a variety of other concerns, including property damage from overgrazing and public health concerns related to deer tick-borne Lyme disease.

Widman said he plans to recommend a second hunt in city parks this year, with the final decision up to the Park Board.

He said the parameters of the hunt worked well and reduced the chance for conflicts with park users.

“For the most part, if we hadn’t placed the signs, people wouldn’t have known we were there,” he said of signs posted to alert park users that hunting was taking place in specific areas. “It was pretty quiet.”

Signs posted at the trail entrance to Indian Heights Park indicate the start of the bow hunting pilot program for Rochester's deer management effort is set to start Sept. 19, 2022. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

Widman said he was notified of two dead deer found in yards near Indian Heights Park in Northwest Rochester.

One was removed by an archery club member, and the other by park staff, but Widman said it was unclear whether they were directly linked to the park hunt, since hunting on nearby private property is also allowed in city limits.

“I’m not trying to say it wasn’t our hunt, but it could be from anywhere,” he said.

“The hunters — there were three assigned to Indian Heights — and all saw, either in person or a photo, the arrow, and they said it was not theirs,” he added.

Lien said he heard about a third dead deer found in the backyard of a southwest Rochester home, but he pointed out it was unclear whether it was shot in a city park.

As one of the hunters assigned to Bear Creek Park, Lien said his experience demonstrated the plans for the hunt worked and future efforts could continue with little change,

“I haven’t heard of any issues with hunters and park users … or any conflicts between them or anything like that,” he said.

He added that future hunts could see a slight increase in the number of deer harvested, but he would not expect to see much higher numbers in future years.

“I would definitely think we would be planning to do it again,” Lien said.

