When Betty Butters made a trip to Fleet Farm this weekend, she saw customers there with carts full of items she sells at her own Stewartville thrift store.
Butters, owner of Catch My Thrift, said she’s frustrated that big-box stores, including some craft stores, remain open as “essential businesses” while small businesses like hers are ordered to be closed.
“They can sell non-essential things all day long,” she said. “I feel the big stores are benefiting and the small stores are suffering.”
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered non-essential businesses to be closed effective March 27 through April 10 to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Last week, he extended that order to May 4.
In the wake of the extension, small-business owners are expressing frustration as their livelihoods are put on hold.
In a press conference Tuesday, Walz expressed empathy for business owners but said simply opening the state for business would risk Minnesotans’ lives.
“I get it,” he said. “I wish we could stop this today, I wish we could go back to work, sit down at restaurants … but that will kill people.”
At the Mayo Clinic medical intensive-care unit on the sixth floor of the Mary Brigh Building, critical-care specialist Dr. Richard Oeckler expressed appreciation for the sacrifices Minnesotans are making to stay home.
“I’m biased because I’m sitting on the front line,” he said.
Oeckler has had COVID-19 cases come into the unit, and he’s still bracing for an increase. On Tuesday afternoon, he said the unit was half empty thanks to the effort to “flatten the curve” of new cases.
Of the 1,695 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, 79 people have died. Oeckler said keeping ICU beds and respirators open for patients has and will continue to save lives.
“We’re able to act on them more thoroughly because we’re not distracted by more than 200 new admissions,” he said. “We’re able to really comb the charts and work with some treatment trials.”
New cases are being diagnosed daily, but the rate of diagnosis has slowed. Oeckler is concerned the efforts to slow the spread could become a victim of their own success.
“What worries and scares those of us on the front lines is if we relax too soon, we would see that explosion (in cases) we were trying to prevent in the first place,” he said.
Walz said how much Minnesota businesses are allowed to reopen and when hinges on the state’s capacity to test for the virus. He’s calling for a capacity to test 5,000 people a day, acknowledging the ambitious nature of the goal by likening it to putting a man on the moon.
“I’m tying a lot of this on to testing,” he said, explaining that testing will ensure we can separate and isolate groups with infection and protect people vulnerable to the illness.
Oeckler agreed that a higher testing capacity would help catch and trace an outbreak sooner. He pointed to the outbreak at a South Dakota pork production plant that has accounted for nearly 300 of the state’s nearly 1,000 cases in a matter of about a week.
“Here’s a situation where accurate, widely available testing would be of value,” he said.
But an ambitious testing-capacity goal doesn’t help business owners who are facing May bills after a month of lost revenue.
Butters said the property owner of her store allowed her to defer April rent. However, it will still need to be paid eventually.
She said she’s applying for paycheck protection loans for her four employees but hasn’t received a response.
Chris Kujath, owner of Old River Valley Antiques in Stewartville, said she’s been denied business loans.
Kujath finds some comfort in her daily routine of going to her antique store.
“I move things around, clean some things up,” she said. “I guess it’s my therapy.”
She hasn’t done that this month because of the stay-at-home order. She said she’s also frustrated the order has been extended.
“I feel we can probably make it a safer environment than those (big-box) stores,” she said of her 7,000-square-foot store. “I don’t want anyone to get sick or die; I want my customers to be safe.”
Even once the order is lifted, Kujath said many people may voluntarily stay away from stores and restaurants.
She said although she owns the building that houses her store, property taxes will come due, and she didn’t charge her 25 vendors April rent.
“It didn’t seem fair to charge them when we’re not open,” she said.
Meanwhile, she said the order and the classification of her business don’t seem fair as she considers paying her May bills.
“In my eyes, my business is essential to me for my livelihood and paying my taxes,” she said.