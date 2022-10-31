SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Do you think electric vehicles are the future? Take our survey

By Staff reports
October 31, 2022 11:36 AM
The Post Bulletin is working on a story about the rise of electric vehicles and their impact in Southeast Minnesota. Please take a couple of minutes to answer the questions below. Your answers may be used in the story.

If you have any other comments or questions, please get in touch with region reporter Dené Dryden at ddryden@postbulletin.com

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
