Do you think electric vehicles are the future? Take our survey
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Post Bulletin is working on a story about the rise of electric vehicles and their impact in Southeast Minnesota. Please take a couple of minutes to answer the questions below. Your answers may be used in the story.
If you have any other comments or questions, please get in touch with region reporter Dené Dryden at ddryden@postbulletin.com
Jerrold Frank Learn, 60, of South Saint Paul, was sentenced to 144 months in prison for sexually assaulting a juvenile female for several years. Learn was convicted in 2001 for sexually assaulting the same juvenile.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Exavier Porter, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested after allegedly firing a weapon at the ex-boyfriend of a woman he was with.
The Minneapolis-based performer went from open mics to being an opening act and eventually touring. Nate Abshire released an album in 2019. He won a national roast contest in 2020 with fellow Minneapolis comic Bryan Miller.