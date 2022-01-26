Are my kids going back to school next week? What we know right now

ROCHESTER — Midway through the second week of distance learning, the Rochester Public School District still plans to return to in-person learning Jan. 31.

RPS Communications Director Heather Nessler said Tuesday evening that nothing had changed in the district's plans to return students to the classroom.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there were 300 cases reported during the week of Jan. 17-23, marking the first downward trend since the new year.

The prior week, there were 756 new cases reported. The week before that, there were 564 new cases.