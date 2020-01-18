The cost of serving alcohol in Rochester could increase this year.
For 16 current businesses, that means annual fees could more than double within two years, from $3,200 to $7,500.
Another 72 restaurants could see basic licenses climb from $3,200 to $5,100.
The proposed increases stems from a request by the Rochester City Council a year ago. The request sought to address a need for added downtown police enforcement while also looking at potential for liquor fee adjustments.
“I think there is a consensus that we have some problems downtown, and it’s costing taxpayers some money,” Council member Michael Wojcik said at the time. “It would be best if we could find some ways to address these issues without putting it on the property tax levy, which everyone pays.”
The resulting yearlong study of potential fee increases and other policy changes was supported by the council in a unanimous vote.
City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead said the study included a look at fees in Minnesota cities with more than 100,000 population, as well as smaller communities.
“Across the board, all our fees were significantly below other jurisdictions,” she said.
For restaurants with full liquor licenses, Rochester currently charges $3,200 a year, at a rate established in 1982.
A similar license would cost $4,317 in Duluth, $6,520 in Minneapolis and $9,600 in Bloomington, which put Rochester’s proposed $5,100 within the range of other cities.
St. Cloud, which sets fees based on restaurant size, charges $3,800 for eateries with less than 3,000 square feet to $5,800 for those with 5,000 square feet or more.
St. Paul also makes adjustments based on size, but sets fees according to the number of seats in a restaurant. Its charges start at $4,795 for less than 100 seats and increase in three steps to reach $5,767 for more than 291 seats.
Rochester’s proposal would make one adjustment for restaurant size, setting a $3,000 fee for eateries with fewer than 25 seats. Hollingshead said only one restaurant with a liquor license currently falls into that category, which would see a $200 reduction compared to the current fee.
Other adjustments are suggested to reflect various types of licenses related to liquor sales, Hollingshead noted.
Proposed increases include increasing restaurant wine licenses from $400 to $900, increasing taproom licenses from $300 to $600, and doubling liquor licenses to $100 a day.
As proposed, the combined change, which include increasing liquor store fees from $400 to $1,500, could provide an estimated $324,000 in increased annual revenue for the city.
Hollingshead said the revenue will cover costs related to enforcement by police, as well as her office as the licensing agent.
In the 2020 city budget, the council approved nearly $254,000 to fund two new police officers to be assigned to downtown beats.
Approximately $200,000 was also included in the budget for costs related to adding a license assistant city clerk to deal with increasing activity in the office, which includes overseeing a variety of city licenses.
“It certainly costs us more to do this work that it did in the early '80s,” she said, noting the time when many of the liquor license fees were last adjusted.
Leading up to a public hearing planned for the Rochester City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, Hollingshead said she sought input from local businesses affected by the proposed changes.
Two letters were sent to license holders, and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce held a forum in October to discuss the changes.
Hollingshead said it appears many of the business owners understand the need for the increases, even if they object to the new rate. At the same time, she said few specific inquiries have been heard by her office.
“I really was hoping to get as much direct feedback as possible to inform us,” she said.
City Council members noted in November that they had heard from business owners. As a result, they asked for the rates to be increased in two parts.
“Some of the feedback I’m getting from some of the businesses owners is that it would at least be more palatable if we could phase in fee increases over a two-year period, rather than all in one year,” said Council President Randy Staver.
For existing license holders, fee increases will be adjusted by 60% of the planned increase in 2020, with the full fee charged in 2021.
New applicants for licenses will face fees at the full rate next month, if the council approves the adjustments this week.