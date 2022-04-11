Area briefs: American Legion national commander speaks in Austin on April 13

AUSTIN — Paul E. Dillard, national commander for the American Legion, will speak during a breakfast event from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Dillard – who will also headline events in Blue Earth and Fairmount on the same day plus events in Red Wing, Dodge Center and Owatonna on Tuesday, April 12 – will speak on issues of importance to Minnesota veterans including suicide prevention efforts in Minnesota, growing membership at the post level and The American Legion’s partnership with Chip Gnassi Racing.

The Austin event will take place at Austin American Legion Post 91 at 809 12th St. SW.

"We look forward to sharing with National Commander Dillard the great things our American Legion Family members are doing for our veterans, our families and our communities,” said Minnesota American Legion Commander Tom Fernlund. “We encourage members of the public and all supporters of veterans to hear what he has to say.”

Members of the public planning to eat, please RSVP by calling 507-437-1151. For more information, visit www.mnlegion.org .

$76,380 in grants awarded by Winona Community Foundation

WINONA — The Winona Community Foundation awarded $76,380 in grants throughout the Winona area community.

After receiving grant requests totaling $237,031.50 from 29 applicants, the foundation found 13 organizations and causes to fund.

Recipients include:

• Catholic Charities of Southern MN, $3,580 to support two Active Aging Programs.

• Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County, $9,950 to support scaffolding upgrades that are essential to ensuring safety work above ground.

• Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, $3,800 to support external safety monitoring at their four group home locations.

• Islamic Center of Winona, $1,500 to support a hosted dinner on April 30 that will introduce new Afghan families to up to 150 members of the Winona Community.

• Let’s Erase the Stigma, $10,000 to support the continuation and expansion of the organization’s budget and expungement classes.

• Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (Saint Mary’s), $4,350 to support their 10-week summer youth theatre program.

• Project FINE, $8,000 to support their FORCE program.

• Ready Set School, $4,900 to support their voucher program that provides school supplies and clothing to low-income Winona County K-12 families.

• SEMMCHRA, $7,500 for a pilot program, Homebuyer Club.

• Winona Area Chamber of Commerce’s Career Academy, $8,000 to support The Career Academy.

• Winona Friendship Center Activity Center, $6,300 to support their Program to Encourage Active and Reward Lives.

• Winona Health, $5,000 to assist in the development of a Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Program.

• Winona ORC Industries, Inc., $3,500 to support the purchasing of a new commercial shredder.

For more information, please visit www.winonacf.org .

Habitat for Humanity hosting Winona breakfast fundraiser

WINONA — Habitat for Humanity and Miller Ingenuity will host a breakfast fundraiser from 8-9 a.m. May 12 at the Riverport Conference and Event Center in Winona.

The "Home at Last" breakfast will help raise funds to bring safe, affordable housing for members of the Winona community in need. In addition to the delicious food, there will be heartwarming stories told to show the the impact of the program in the community.

Individual tickets ($50), or a table for six ($350) can be reserved at habitatwinona.org/homeatlast .

Prairie Island Indian Community issues RFP for energy project

RED WING — The Prairie Island Indian Community has issued an updated request for proposal to design, construct and implement a $46.2 million net-zero energy project for the tribe.

The updated RFP includes changes, most notably separating the single RFP into four separate RFPs for commercial renewable energy, commercial electrification, commercial energy efficiency and residential.

More details can be found on the Prairie Island Net Zero Project website prairieisland.org/net-zero .