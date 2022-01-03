Area briefs: Austin Eagles grant helps fund woodworking, carpentry classes

AUSTIN — A $10,000 grant from the Austin Eagles Lookout Aerie will aid students of the Southern Minnesota Education Consortium with the purchase of power tools for woodworking and carpentry classes.

The funds were awarded during SMEC's Dec. 22 board meeting. Eagles President John Mueller and gambling manager Patti Hamilton made the presentation to SMEC Executive Director Dan Armagost and special education director Denise Kennedy.

“These funds will open up a lot of new opportunities for area students that we did not have access to and will continue to help enhance our offerings of hands on-learning classes in which many of our students excel,” Armagost said.

SMEC, located in Austin, provides special education services in seven area school districts, providing an Alternative Learning Center for middle school and high school students. Southeast Minnesota districts include Grand Meadow, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle, Kingsland and Southland.

The ALC offers coursework in hands-on learning in varied technical skills, including small engines, family and consumer science, carpentry, woodworking and more. Student carpentry projects will benefit ongoing projects such as garden and greenhouse, outdoor learning spaces, and others.

“The Austin Eagles grant will allow us to purchase the tools and equipment needed to effectively teach carpentry and small engines class," said teacher Scott Swanek. "Textbooks can only take you so far. By putting the correct tools in students’ hands, we can put real world application to what we are teaching in the classroom to enhance the learning process. Students are really excited to have the tools that we need to learn hands on.”

The Great River Rail Commission will meet online Thursday

The Great River Rail Commission will hold a virtual meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The commission, which has been working to secure a second Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago train will be discussing funding for rail improvements to make that second train a reality.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration on Oct. 13 released its Midwest Regional Rail Plain, listing the Chicago to Twin Cities route as one of four cornerstone corridors prioritized for improvement. The meeting will also include details on the legislative process to fund the project.

Access to the meeting is via Zoom with the meeting ID of 957 6522 5896 and a passcode of 206556. The meeting can also be accessed via telephone at (651) 372 8299.

The meeting agenda can be viewed through the commission's website at www.greatriverrail.org/meetings .

MSC-SE commits new divisions to student success, strategy

WINONA — Minnesota State College Southeast will introduce two new divisions: Strategic Initiatives and Student Success.

The Strategic Initiatives division is designed to give the college the ability to move quickly to change in the ever-evolving landscape of higher education. This new division allows the college to work more effectively with its internal and external stakeholders.

Josiah Litant Contributed photo / Minnesota State College Southeast

The Student Success division will integrate student and academic affairs, and will help the college provide a more rapid response as student needs are addressed. It will also allow MSC-SE to build on its noteworthy basic needs work, which is an important tool to growing a larger and more inclusive workforce in the region.

“This is the right time for our college to adopt a new growth mindset and a new organizational structure,” said President Marsha Danielson.

Chad Dull will serve as vice president of Student Success, managing all aspects of academics at the college, including more than 60 full and part-time faculty who teach in more than 30 programs. Dull will be responsible for the student experience outside of the classroom, including admissions, enrollment, registration, financial aid, retention, and academic support.

Josiah Litant will move into the role of vice president of Strategic Initiatives, which brings under one roof the functions of marketing and communications, grant development, college accreditation, strategic and operational planning, and new growth initiatives for the college. He will provide leadership and direction to the Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation, which raises funds for the college and distributes student scholarships.

