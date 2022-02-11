Area briefs: Austin fishing fundraiser to earn money for cancer research

AUSTIN — After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Fishing for a Cure cancer research fundraiser returns to Austin on Feb. 19.

The ice-fishing fundraiser, which raised nearly $25,000 for cancer research in 2020, will be held at East Side Lake in Austin from noon to 2 p.m. as part of the annual Paint the Town Pink initiative that funds breast cancer research at The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota in Austin.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. at East Side Lake’s boat ramp on the eastern shoreline along Oakland Place Northeast. Portable fish houses are allowed on the lake, and Minnesota fishing regulations apply to all anglers.

"This is a fun event aimed for everyone — no matter if you’ve even tried ice fishing before,” said Hayley Newman, who leads the event with her father, Glenn Newman. “We even drill the fishing holes and provide bait.”

Fishing for a Cure has raised more than $162,000 for The Hormel Institute’s cancer research since the event's inception. Organizers typically drill 200 to 250 holes in East Side Lake, but can drill more, if needed, she said.

A $20 entry fee gains access to a drilled fishing hole, bait from Runnings, a button number entered for a $100 drawing along with door prizes and a meal at a post-contest event at the Austin Eagles Club, 107 11th St. NE. There will also be a silent auction at the Eagles.

Prizes for the top anglers include $300 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third. For more information, call (507) 440-8167 for Hayley or (507) 438-0313 or email austinfishingforacure@gmail.com.

Austin Area Foundation postpones fundraiser

AUSTIN — The Austin Area Foundation has postponed its annual fundraising event, For the Love of Austin, presented by Worlein Funeral Homes.

Originally planned for Feb. 12, For the Love of Austin will be held April 30, and will return to an in-person format.

Tickets will be sold online beginning March 1 on the AAF website at www.austinareafoundation.org or by calling the AAF office at (507) 434-7494. Tickets cost $50 per person and include a four-course meal, live and silent auctions, and other fundraising events.

Faculty, staff, give back through #MSCSoutheastCares

WINONA — Minnesota State College Southeast employees — faculty, staff, and administration — demonstrated remarkable generosity by giving back to the college and its students.

The 2022 Employee Giving Campaign saw 72% of MSC Southeast employees participate in the campaign that supports the Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation. Of the 75 employees who participated, 49 gave more than $250. Giving exceeded the campaign’s original $25,000 goal by 21%, raising a total of $30,365.

"A 50% participation rate is considered a very ambitious goal at most colleges,” said associate foundation director Casie Johnson. “We are grateful and overwhelmed by the support of our colleagues.”

Janine Mason, associate dean of nursing, said, “I have personally seen the difference that the Foundation makes for our students through emergency funding, through the Foundation scholarships, and other resources as needed. Our students are truly supported here while they are on their educational journey.”