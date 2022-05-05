Area briefs: Huey helicopter slated for veterans park groundbreaking in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS — The groundbreaking for the new Cannon Falls Veterans Memorial Park will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the park site just southwest of Cannon Falls.

The park, which is part of a multi-stage project that will also include a banquet hall capable of hosting up to 200 guests, will be located at the intersection of Goodhue County Road 14 and U.S. Highway 52 about a mile south of Cannon Falls.

Rob Leer, a spokesman for the project, said a Bell UH-1 Iroquois "Huey" helicopter will be part of the ceremony on Saturday. Leer called the aircraft a "mobile air workhorse used during the Vietnam war," and said the Huey is part of the inspiration behind the park's founders reason for developing the project in Cannon Falls.

The memorial will include displays of war artifacts and will include 11 U.S. war memorial monuments strategically scattered around the property including a first-of-its-kind Hmong Soldier War Memorial to pay tribute to all Hmong-Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in battle.

Phase two of the project will see the construction of athletic fields for soccer, football and lacrosse, and pickle ball courts.

“This is a project I am extremely proud about,” said Toufong Lor. “This will be a place for all people. We fully expect people from all over the world to visit.”

Corps plans to start dredging near Winona

WINONA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will begin dredging operations in the Mississippi River near Winona.

In its efforts to maintain the 9-foot navigation channel for commercial barge traffic, the dredging operations will begin within the week with dredge material placed at the Corps’ Homer Placement Site located a few miles south of Winona on U.S. Highway 61.

The Corps anticipates removing around 25,000 cubic yards of river sand during the dredging operation. The material is expected to be reused for a variety of construction projects within the region.

“Maintaining the navigation channel is one of the Corps of Engineers’ primary missions,” said Paul Machajewski, St. Paul District dredged material manager. “But finding opportunities to reuse the material is a benefit that helps reduce storage requirements while reducing the construction costs since the material is free.”

Machajewski said he anticipates dredging activities to last for at least a few weeks and urges boaters to use caution if they are near the dredging activities.

Jazz Jam continues raising funds for Winona-area causes

WINONA — More than $11,500 has been raised in the past year through H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing's monthly Jazz Jam concert events.

In April, Jazz Jam donated $1,000 to the Winona Friendship Center as retiring director Malia Fox was joined by friends and family for an afternoon of great music and fun.

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Jazz Jam will again raise funds dedicated to Winona Outdoor Collaborative’s 2022 annual campaign. WOC reduces barriers to accessing the outdoors through inclusive, educational, collaborative programming and services. All donations will be matched by Island City Brewing and H3O – tripling everyone’s support of this vital community organization.

Come early to grab a beverage, grab a picnic table on the Island City patio, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio while showing your support for our community.

Email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information.

Trio of Cotter students win Winona Human Rights awards

WINONA — Three juniors from Cotter High School in Winona won the annual Winona Human Rights Commission essay contest for area students.

The contest is open to students in grades 9-12. The contestants wrote an essay based on one of four topics designated by the commission. The following is the list of winners and their topics:

1st Place: Madison Gorka, Junior, Cotter High School, “Individual freedom versus public responsibility; which is more important and why?”

2nd Place: Mary Moore, Junior, Cotter High School; “Is it possible to discriminate against a group or a person and not realize it? What is the best way to handle that situation?”

3rd Place: Hannah Casselman, Junior, Cotter High School; “Is it possible to discriminate against a group or a person and not realize it? What is the best way to handle that situation?”

The essay contest winners will each be awarded a Visa gift card and a certificate.