Area briefs: Kids learn to ice fish for free on Mississippi River

WINONA — The annual Kid's Ice Fishing event hosted by the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and Friends of the Refuge Headwaters will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 19 at the McNally Boat Landing on Prairie Island Drive in Winona.

Families with their children ages 6 to 13 are invited to join this free event. Experienced ice anglers will assist them with a hands-on ice-fishing lessons.

Bait -and fishing rods will be available, though participants are encouraged to bring their own ice fishing supplies if they have them and a bucket or folding chair to sit on while watching their bobber.

Children should also be dressed appropriately with hats, mittens, snow pants, boots and winter coats.

The number of participants will be limited this year to comply with COVID-19 protocols. Participants must pre-register by calling the Refuge at (507) 454-7351 by Feb. 16. All participating family members, including a parent or guardian, must be registered to ensure the maximum number of people at the event is not exceeded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The McNally Boat Landing is on Prairie Island Road, between Prairie Island Campground and the Minnesota City Boat Club.

Bird count in Wabasha goes big for 2022

WABASHA — More than 6,500 birds were spotted and counted as part of the Audubon Christmas Bird Count Year 2021 for the Wabasha area.

A pair of pine siskin sit on pine branches in this undated photo. A total of 36 pine siskin were spotted as part of this year's Audubon Christmas Bird Count Wabasha held on Jan. 1, 2022, in and around Wabasha. Contributed photo

The count, which was held Jan. 1, 2022, included 18 participants in the field and four feeder-watcher, who covered 304 miles of combined territory. The count included birds of 48 species. Last year's count had 47 species, but only 3,132 birds.

Up for 2022 were horned larks (207), American crows (1,104), snow bunting (90), dark-eyed juncos (1,792), American goldfinch (184), American tree sparrows (314) and and house sparrows (793).

Golden eagles were also spotted as part of the count this year, a species that has not made the list for a number of years.

The Wabasha area for the count covers a circle 8 miles in radius and extending from southern Wabasha to Weaver and then westerly towards Plainview near Wabasha County Roads 4 and 27, then northerly towards Theilman and then curving back towards the city of Wabasha.

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is an annual event that has taken place for 122 years.

N95 masked offered free at various Winona County locations

WINONA — More than 4,000 KN95 masks from the state of Minnesota are being distributed at several locations by Winona County Emergency Management and Public Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

The masks are free and available at the following locations while supplies last:

Winona County Public Health-Parkview Office, 825 Mankato Ave.; La Crescent City Hall, 315 Main St.; Goodview City Hall, 4140 5th St.; Stockton City Hall, 8600 D St.; Lewiston City Hall, 75 Rice St.; St. Charles City Hall, 830 Whitewater Ave.; and St. Charles Library, 125 W 11th St.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health recommend that people, both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated, continue to wear a well-fitted mask in to reduce the spread of disease, particularly the virus causing COVID-19.

$335,000 in incentives offered for Red Wing redevelopment

RED WING — The Red Wing Redevelopment Challenge is seeking one redevelopment project to be completed by December 2023.

Community partners are offering an incentive package worth up to $335,000 for one redevelopment project located within the downtown Red Wing historic district.

Red Wing Downtown Main Street has organized this effort with assistance from various local businesses, organizations, and members of the Red Wing community.

"These matching and gap funds will help spur a project that might add housing or other significant updating to one of our beautiful historic buildings," said Becky Norton, President of the Red Wing City Council. "Our community is ready to help make a project happen by pooling private and public funding together in this exciting way."

An application and more details can be found at redwingbuildings.com/resources/redevelopment-challenge . Or contact Megan Tsui at (612) 807-0804 or director@downtownredwing.org.