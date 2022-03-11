Area briefs: Leapin' leprechauns, it's St. Patrick's Day in Wabasha

WABASHA — It may be a few days after when the calendar declares the day to wear the green, but Wabasha will celebrate St. Patrick's Day beginning at noon March 19.

The 2022 Irish parade will start at Heritage Park under the bridge and continue through downtown from Main Street, to Pembroke then Second Street and finish at the VFW.

Corned beef and cabbage will be available at the VFW and the Olde Triangle Pub. Live music will also be heard at several spots around town including the Olde Triangle Pub, Hoppy Girl Brewery and Silver Star Saloon and Grill, which will serve up Ruben sandwiches and green beer.

Karen and Paul Mathias, owners of the Old Triangle Pub, will be grand marshals of this year's parade.

For more information, visit the Wabasha-Kellogg Chamber of Commerce website at www.wabashamn.org/chamber-of-commerce .

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodhue firm among nation's top construction outfits

GOODHUE — Goodhue-based Knobelsdorff has been ranked No. 89 on the Associated Builders and Contractors 2022 Top 200 Performers list.

The list annually ranks commercial and industrial contractors that build long-lasting high-quality construction projects. Knobelsdorff also ranked No. 48 on the ABC’s Top 100 General Contractors in the U.S. This is the third year Knobelsdorff has earned this award.

Karl von Knobelsdorff, CEO and president of Knobelsdorff said, “Knobesdorff is grateful to be a part of many world-class organizations that focus on safety on and around the work site.”

Knobelsdorff has also received ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor, Excellence in Construction, and Safety Excellence awards.

Michael Bellaman, president and CEO of ABC said Knobelsdorff is known for investing in its people to deliver quality to its clients.

"Congratulations to Knobelsdorff for raising the bar in developing people, winning work, and delivering that work safely, ethically, and profitably,” Bellaman said.

CEDA hosts small business workshop in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE — Community and Economic Development Associates will host a workshop for entrepreneurs interested in starting a small business at 8 a.m. March 23 at the Stewartville Fire Hall.

Mark Thein, a counselor with the Small Business Development Council, will host the event to share details on making business planning easy. The workshop will help individuals with new and existing businesses looking to better understand their business and its future.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, follow CEDA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cedausa .

MN political fights featured at Goodhue County Historical Society

RED WING — If you think the fighting between Democrats and Republicans is bad now, the Goodhue County Historical Society will show how the parties fought back in 1857 when developing the state constitution.

From noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, the GCHS will host "History Break: Red Wing's Charles McClure and Minnesota Territory’s 1857 Constitutional Crisis."

McClure, a Red Wing attorney and emerging leader of the Republican Party, brought the impatient, sometimes violent Democrats and Republicans together just long enough to get the job done.

The event is part three of a six-part history break series: “Red Wing and Its Place in Minnesota History: Untold Stories.” Red Wing native and award-winning author Frederick L. Johnson takes an in-depth look at significant local stories his general histories could not cover.

This program is being offered both in-person and virtually. Click the link below the day of the program to join us virtually at us02web.zoom.us/j/85659756534 .