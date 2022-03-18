Area briefs: Low-cost repairs offered to Winona homeowners through Habitat

WINONA — Through its Aging in Place program, Winona County Habitat for Humanity can help low-income seniors remain in their homes.

Some people put a premium on living independently at home, but having a limited income means the cost of repairs can be a barrier to making necessary home updates. In Winona County, 11% of households ages 65–74 and 20% of households ages 75+ have annual incomes below $15,000.

The program can help low-income seniors live independently by safeguarding against falls – the leading cause of preventable injury and death for the nation’s seniors. Home updates and repairs can include widening doorways for wheelchairs or walkers, installing grab bars and walk-in bathtubs to prevent falls, replacing carpet with a safer flooring option, and more.

In 2020, Habitat volunteers and staff helped replace rotten siding, repairing holes that leaked in cold air, and shoring up a front porch that was on the verge of collapse for a woman in her 80s. In 2021, Habitat built a wheelchair ramp for a man in his 30s whose health needs were changing.

To learn more about applying for home repairs and updates, call Habitat for Humanity at (507) 457-0003 or visit habitatwinona.org .

ADVERTISEMENT

Bird City declaration set for March 26 in Wabasha

WABASHA — The Wabasha Bird City declaration of support for International Migratory Bird Day will be held at 9:30 a.m. March 26 at the Wabasha Public Library.

The declaration will be followed by keynote speaker Scott Weidensaul at 9:45 a.m. via Zoom address. Weidensaul is the author of more than two dozen books on natural history, including the Pulitzer Prize finalist "Living on the Wind" and his latest, the New York Times bestseller "A World on the Wing."

Anyone interested in participating in the keynote Zoom call should request log-in link from Nancy Falkum at guthrie55981@gmail.com.

MSC-SE celebrates transportation careers March 31

WINONA — Minnesota State College Southeast will celebrate Transportation Career Night on March 31.

Prospective students and their families, job seekers, or anyone interested in learning more about the MSC-SE's transportation programs are all welcome to attend and learn about four college programs: Auto Body Collision Technology, Automotive and Light Duty Diesel Technology, Transportation Management, and Truck Driving.

At Transportation Career Night, prospective students can tour our state-of-the-art facilities and experience hands-on activities. Industry representatives will be on hand to discuss opportunities in these job markets.

Also, college admissions and financial aid staff will be available to assist prospective students, and the $20 application fee will be waived for anyone who applies for admission at the event.

For more information or to register for Transportation Career Night visit www.southeastmn.edu/event .

ADVERTISEMENT

MSC-SE gets federal grant for nursing in Red Wing

RED WING — Minnesota State College Southeast’s Red Wing campus received $825,000 in federal funding to upgrade its nursing simulation lab.

The bill authorizing the funding has passed both houses of Congress and is awaiting the signature of the president.

The funding makes it possible for MSC-SE to build a state-of-the-art hospital simulation center that mimics a hospital wing, with private patient rooms, a medication room, a nursing station, a control room, and debriefing rooms.

“The opportunity that this space will provide for the college will have a positive impact on the education of our nursing and healthcare students,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, president of MSC-SE. “We are grateful to our congressional leaders for their support of the college and look forward to serving our students and community.”

The hospital simulation center will provide the opportunity to train healthcare students using the most advanced technology, equipment, and methods. The federal funds will provide for design and construction as well as simulation equipment, training software, technology, and other equipment.