News | Local

Area briefs: Mantorville Art Guild reopening for 2022

Volunteers in Winona County honored

Dan Goltz.jpg
Dan Goltz, left, receives an award for more than 300 volunteer hours donated during the pandemic for Winona County vaccination clinics on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Contributed photo / Winona County
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 28, 2022 09:05 AM
MANTORVILLE — The Mantorville Art Guild has reopened for 2022.

The art studio's store at 521 N. Main St., Mantorville, reopened on Thursday. Member artists have added dozens of new works of art that are now on display in the gallery.

A reopening celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5, and from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 6. There will be door prize drawings and refreshments available to all who attend. Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit the guild's website at mantorvilleartguild.org .

Pandemic volunteers recognized for service hours

WINONA — Winona County Public Health and Emergency Management recognized two individuals for their dedicated volunteerism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan Goltz and Janet Nitti were recognized Tuesday for their extraordinary service during the pandemic, particularly at the vaccination clinics in the county.

Goltz, who has volunteered since the 1970s, uses his knowledge as a licensed pharmacist to help at clinics. Winona County Emergency Management Coordinator Ben Klinger said Goltz has contributed more than 300 hours at Winona County vaccination clinics while also volunteering for clinics at Winona Health.

Nitti, a retired public health nurse, has given more than 250 hours of her time.

Janet Nitti.jpg
Janet Nitti, left, receives an award for more than 250 volunteer hours donated during the pandemic for Winona County vaccination clinics on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Contributed photo / Winona County

“Many times, over the course of the pandemic, I have called her up when shorthanded, and she never hesitated to provide a helping hand,” said Betsy Zeller, Winona County’s public health nurse vaccine coordinator.

In one year, Winona County has hosted 267 clinics stretching across the county from Dakota to Saint Charles, delivering more than 31,600 shots.

The county also noted that firefighters have given 2,716 hours to staffing clinics, Winona State University students have delivered 1,790 hours, and public health volunteers, many retired nurses, 604 hours.

People's Energy Co-op delivers $22,809 in grants

ORONOCO — The People’s Energy Cooperative Trust gave out 17 grants totaling $22,809 to help charitable, educational, community, and youth-related programs and events.

The trust is funded by donations from PEC members who voluntarily have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the nearest dollar. Nearly 17,000 members currently participate with the average donation of $6 a year per member.

Applications for funding are considered on a quarterly basis. Guidelines and applications for Operation Round Up are available at www.peoplesenergy.coop or by calling the co-op at (507) 367-7054 or (800) 214-2694.

Applications are due March 18 for the next quarter.

Grants awarded in the most recent round include:

  • Bundles of Love Charity, $1,000;
  • Care Portal / Global Orphan Project, $2,500;
  • Channel One, $2,000;
  • Childhood Cancer Community, $553;
  • Hiawatha Homes Foundation, $1,000;
  • High Forest Old Settlers Association, $1,000;
  • Kasson-Mantorville Community Education, $500;
  • MN Council for the Gifted and Talented – Rochester GATEway Chapter, $400;
  • Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo, $1,500;
  • PEM Backpack for Food Program, $2,000;
  • Pine Haven Foundation, $553;
  • Plainview Area Community & Youth Center, $2,000;
  • Plainview Fire Department, $2,000;
  • Salt & Light Partners, $1,250;
  • Stewartville Parks Department, $3,000;
  • Stewartville Tiger Time, $553;
  • Wee Care Learning Center, $1,000.
