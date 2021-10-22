Area briefs: Mantorville scares up some Halloween events

MANTORVILLE — If you're looking for some activities that are more fun than frightening this Halloween, the Mantorville Art Guild, located at N. 521 Main St., has a pair of fun events.

From noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, the gallery will feature Halloween art as part of its "Creature Feature," with autumn themes. The Mantorville Fall Festival Pumpkin Painting will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 30. While supplies last, pumpkins will be available for free – donations are welcome – to be painted in any style, scary or fun.

For more information, visit the guild online at mantorvilleartguild.org .

Red Cross hosting blood drive at Wabasha VFW

WABASHA — The Wabasha-Kellogg Community VFW is hosting the American Red Cross for a blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday.

The VFW is at 138 Second St. E., in Wabasha. To donate blood, call Jan at (651) 564-0355 and schedule an appointment or leave a message to be called back.

A pair of Halloween options available in Wabasha

WABASHA — Faith Lutheran Church in Wabasha will again host Truck or Treat from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 27.

The church at 905 Hiawatha Drive East will offer games and treats and a meaningful message as guests gather around fire bowls in the parking lot. The outdoor event will be canceled if the weather is inclement. Adults should come ready to decorate the trunk of their car and enjoy seeing the kids in costumes.

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, the Wabasha County 4-H Halloween Bash will be held at the Wabasha Fairgrounds. There will be games, candy, a costume contest and a haunted barn. Donations of non-perishable baking supplies, paper products, canned soup and toiletries will be accepted for the Wabash County Food Share.

For more information, visit www.wabashamn.org and click on "events."

Bank employees help with Habitat for Humanity house

WINONA — Employees from Altra Federal Credit Union spent their Give Back Day helping on the construction of a Habitat for Humanity House in Winona.

The credit union employees spent a day working on the future home of the Skappel family in Winona. The project is being overseen by Habitat for Humanity Serving Winona County.

Construction began last spring, and Habitat for Humanity organizers hope to have the family in their home in time for the holidays.

Veterans Day celebration set for Red Wing High School

RED WING — A special assembly will be held at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at Red Wing High School gymnasium to honor veterans for Veterans Day.

Sponsored by the high school, Hiawatha Valley Family Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Minnesota State College Southeast and Red Wing American Legion Post No. 54, the assembly will feature music from the high school and college students, and a recognition of the school's staff, student, and visiting veterans and servicemembers. A reception will follow with refreshments and cake to follow.

Veterans are asked to attend so they might be honored for their service. Guests are asked to enter the school through the district office door (Door No. 36) so they can be escorted to the seating area on the gymnasium floor.