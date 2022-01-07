Area briefs: MnDOT hosts hearing on Highway 57 project

MANTORVILLE — The ongoing work on Minnesota Highway 57 will be discussed at a public information hearing Jan. 13 at the Mantorville Fire Hall.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at the fire hall to discuss improvements to the road from the bridge over the South Branch Middle Fork Zumbro River through the city to Ninth Street.

The $3.1 million project is expected to begin in the spring of 2024 and be finished later the same year, according to MnDOT estimates.

Theproject includes replacing the degraded driving surface and reconstructing the roadway base, improving pedestrian and biking access, and repairing both grading and drainage issues.

The open house will begin with a presentation by MnDOT staff, followed by questions and comments. Staff will answer questions about traffic impacts and proposed access plans for the construction process.

During the summer of 2022, MnDOT will be upgrading Highway 57 as it runs through neighboring Kasson to the south.

Pine Island Winter Fest set for Jan. 29

PINE ISLAND — Winter Fest will return to Pine Island on Jan. 29.

The day-long event will include groomed ski and snowshoe trails in town, a snowman building contest, cardboard sled racing, ice skating with a cop (Goodhue County Sheriff's Deputy Jen Hofschulte), a soup and chili feed, and more.

Evening entertainment by Becky Schlegel & the Hi 48's Bluegrass Band will be held at the Olde Pine Theatre with tickets available in advance for $15 or $20 at the door.

For more information on the 10th annual Pine Island Winter Fest, visit the Pine Island Image Committee's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PineIslandImage .

Dodge County seeks input on multi-hazard mitigation plan

MANTORVILLE — Dodge County is seeking feedback for its multi-hazard mitigation plan.

Dodge County has completed an updated draft of its MHMP and is now seeking feedback from the public on the plan. Residents and other stakeholders can view the plan and offer feeback at z.umn.edu/dodge_hmp through Jan. 18. Then, the county will submit the draft plan to the state of Minnesota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for review.

The plan covers Dodge County, including the cities of Claremont, Dodge Center, Hayfield, Kasson, Mantorville and West Concord, plus the portion of Blooming Prairie within Dodge County.

The county is vulnerable to a variety of potential natural disasters including tornadoes, flooding, wildfires, blizzards, straight-line winds, ice storms and droughts which have the potential for inflicting vast economic loss, personal injury and personal hardship.

Examples of mitigation include improvement of roads and culverts that experience repetitive flooding; construction of safe rooms at campgrounds, public parks, mobile home parks or schools; burying powerlines that may fail due to heavy snow, ice or wind storms; ensuring timely emergency communication to the public through warning sirens and mass notification systems, and conducting public awareness and education campaigns to help people be prepared to take action before, during, or following a hazardous event.

Bluffview Montessori being honored for place in charter school history

WINONA — The Minnesota Association of Charter Schools will host and event honoring Bluffview Montessori, the nation's first charter school.

The event, scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the school at 1321 Gilmore Ave., Winona, will consist of a ceremony honoring the school's place in history as the first charter school in the nation, and will be attended by local dignitaries such as state Reps. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona; and Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa; Minnesota Commissioner of Education Heather Mueller; and Winona Mayor Scott Sherman.

In 1991, Minnesota passed the first charter school law in the nation. In the 30 years since, the movement has grown to 179 operating charter schools in Minnesota and more than 7,000 chartered public schools in 44 states. Bluffview Montessori received its charter authorization on Dec. 10, 1991, and opened its doors in 1993.

Scott Pollock is new director of Marine Art Museum

WINONA — The Minnesota Marine Art Museum has announced that Scott Pollock has been named the institution's new executive director.

Scott Pollock is the new executive director at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona. Contributed Photo / Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Pollock, who has more than 15 years of experience in the arts field across Minnesota and Ontario, Canada, has led a variety of artistic and cultural institutions including the North House Folk School in Grand Marais and the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis.

Pollock said he is looking forward to building on the foundation former directors and staff set in place to position the organization as a destination museum with a world-class collection.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and indebted to the staff who have assembled an incredibly diverse lineup of artists and art experiences, everything from European and American masters, like Monet, O’Keeffe, Picasso and van Gogh, to contemporaries like Dudley Edmondson, Alec Soth, and Karen Savage-Blue," Pollock said. "It’s a testament to the talented and professional staff at MMAM who have been committed to not only presenting what ‘marine art’ is, but have pushed the boundaries of what marine art can be."

With more than 25,000 visitors in 2021, Pollock is confident that MMAM will return to its pre-pandemic engagement levels in the coming year.