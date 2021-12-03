Area briefs: MSC-SE helping to train Minnesota National Guard members for nursing duties

RED WING — Minnesota National Guard members will receive training to be nursing assistants from the staff at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing through Dec. 5.

MSC-SE in Red Wing is one of 16 state colleges providing emergency Certified Nursing Assistant training for Guard members who will serve in under-staffed healthcare centers and assist in long-term care facilities to address staffing difficulties and shortages because of the pandemic.

On Nov. 22, Gov. Tim Walz activated 400 National Guard members to create skilled-nursing response teams to help short-staffed long-term care facilities. With only a few day's notice, MSC Southeast responded to a request from the Minnesota State Healthcare Training Network to provide CNA training for up to 20 National Guard members.

Group hopes to make public art permanent in Red Wing

RED WING — A committee of citizens is hoping to crowdfund a venture to make "Synchronous," a kinetic sculpture that was part of downtown Red Wing's Art Walk, a permanent part of the city.

Two sculptures from Art Walk have already been purchased by local foundations, but "Synchronous," which earned the People's Choice Award in a poll of Red Wing residents, is still available, and is priced more affordably than other sculptures from the outdoor art show.

Organizers of the fundraiser hope to raise $10,000 for the effort.

The Downtown Main Street organization is providing project management support and the online fundraising platform.

To donate, go to downtownredwing.networkforgood.com/projects/148021-let-s-get-synchronous-red-wing .

Bake sale, auctions benefit Mower County Historical Society

AUSTIN — The Mower County Historical Society will host its annual holiday event that includes a bake sale to benefit the organization.

"Christmas in the Country" takes place beginning at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the administration building at the MCHS, 1303 Sixth Ave. SW.

In addition to holiday goodies such as lefse, breads, pies, candies and Christmas goodies, there will be a raffle at 3 p.m. The grand prize is a quilt made by Virginia Bissen, titled “Kansas Trouble.” Tickets are $1 each and will be available at the event or now from board members or at the office. A silent auction featuring more than 100 gift baskets will take place at the Pioneer Building. Bids will be accepted until 3:30 p.m. with winners announced by 4 p.m.

The horses will be back this year for wagon rides around the fairgrounds. You can also ring the bell on the 1004 Steam Engine.

Gift buckets highlight Winona County Historical Society fundraiser

WINONA — With COVID-19 still a concern, the Winona County Historical Society is postponing the Christmas House Tour and Family Christmas Festival another year, and instead will bring back the Winona County Christmas Gift Buckets.

Buckets, which are $50 apiece, are available at the history center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 until they are gone or through Dec. 13, whichever comes first. Holiday gift buckets include a Behrens 5-quart metal pail filled with locally made items or tickets to local events.

For more information on the buckets, visit the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call (507) 454-2723.