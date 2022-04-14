Area briefs: Open House in June at Goodhue County Sheriff's Office

RED WING — Got questions for your local sheriff?

Well, if you're in Goodhue County, you're in luck.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office will host an open house from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 9, 2022, at the Goodhue County Law Enforcement Center, 430 W. Sixth St., Red Wing.

The public is invited to come learn about the work the sheriff and deputies perform on patrol, conducting investigations, as an emergency response team, and with special units such as the dive team, K9 unit and dispatch. There will also be information about adult detention.

For more information, visit the Goodhue County Sheriff's Facebook page and look for updates.

Hayfield set to start planning Safe Routes to School

HAYFIELD — The city of Hayfield has been awarded a grant valued at $28,000 for the Safe Routes to School program.

In January, Hayfield applied for a Safe Routes to School Planning Grant in an effort to provide a safer and healthier environment for students and the community at large. The planning assistance grant provides communities the resources to convene a team, understand key issues, prioritize strategies and identify solutions to fit Hayfield’s specific needs.

The grant award is provided in the form of the service of planning assistance that will be provided by a Minnesota Department of Transportation consultant beginning in late spring or early summer, 2022.

The plan will be completed in partnership with the are Safe Routes to School team. Anyone interested in joining the local team is encouraged to contact the Hayfield City Hall for more information at 507-477-3535.

Historian to present discussion on Indian boarding schools

RED WING — The sad history of Indian Boarding Schools will be presented from 6-7:30 p.m. April 28 at the Goodhue County Historical Society, 1166 Oak St.

Brend Child Contributed photo

Brenda J. Child, a Northrop professor and former chairwoman of the departments of American Studies and American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota, will present the history of this period, which was designed to assimilate Native American children to European culture, and end the Native American culture that had existed.

Child, a 2021 President's Engaged Scholar Award winner and Guggenheim Fellow, has written several books on Native American History including "Boarding School Seasons: American Indian Families, 1900-1940," which won the North American Indian Prose Award; and "Holding Our World Together: Ojibwe Women and the Survival of Community."

Born on the Red Lake Ojibwe Reservation in northern Minnesota, Child was part of a committee developing a new constitution for the 15,000-member nation.

For more information or tickets, contact the GCHS at 651-388-6024. Tickets are $5 for members and $7 for non-members.

GOP candidates for governor will debate in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS — Several announced candidates who are vying to become the next governor of Minnesota will take part in a debate Monday, April 18, 2022, at Cannon Falls High School.

A meet-and-greet with the candidates begins at 5:30 p.m. with the debate starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Goodhue County Republicans. A suggested donation of $20 per attendee is requested to offset the cost of putting on the event.

GOP gubernatorial candidates signed up for the debate include Michelle Benson, Paul Gazelka, Mike Murphy, Kendall Qualls, Neil Shah and Rich Stanek.