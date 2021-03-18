Area Briefs: Oronoco City Council picks next member

ORONOCO — Elizabeth Foo Kune is the newest member of the Oronoco City Council.

Foo Kune was selected after Trish Shields resigned from the city council in February, said Oronoco Mayor Ryland Eichhorst.

After Shields resigned, the city council decided to solicit applications from interested individuals. Initially, the city discussed a deadline of March 8, but due to delays in the city offices, the request for applications was delayed one day and the date was set for March 9, which was posted on the city's Facebook page and website, Eichhorst said.

Five individuals submitted applications, but only three appeared for the interviews on Monday. Along with Foo Kune and Wendy Phillips, former Council Member Carl Krause was interviewed. During Tuesday's city council meeting, Krause argued that the deadline change put him at a disadvantage.

After hours of discussion on Tuesday, the council selected Foo Kune as the newest member of the city council to fill the remainder of Shields' term.

Ryland Eichhorst

Eichhorst said the city council chose to take applications to try to get more people involved in city government.

"We were very pleased we got five responses," the mayor said.

Pine Island buys building next to City Hall

PINE ISLAND — The city of Pine Island on Tuesday agreed to purchase its next door neighbor.

The city purchased the building at 246 South Main St., right next to City Hall, with the intention of moving its license bureau to the new building so there is more space for staff at City Hall, Pine Island City Administrator Elizabeth Howard said during Tuesday's council meeting.

The move will also give the license bureau enough space that it can expand its services to offer drivers license testing at the site, Howard said.

"We’re running out of space at City Hall, and we need more space for staffers," she said.

The city also reviewed a feasibility study for the New Haven Road project near Pine Island's elementary school on the south edge of town. The city will solicit bids and, depending on the timeframe for work being completed this summer, will either have the road laid out with gravel for next fall and winter with plans to pave the road in the summer of 2022, or complete the whole job at once, if time allows this construction season, Howard said.

"It will depend on the building process and the conditions (this fall)," Howard said. "It depends on when the contractor moves earth."

Wabasha County approves feedlot expansions

WABASHA — The Wabasha County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved two feedlot expansion projects.

A swine feedlot north of Wabasha County Road 31 and east of Wabasha County Road 2 owned by Craig and Karla Breuer was approved for a proposed expansion to a maximum of 1,080 animal units on the property. A windbreak of trees to help divert odor away from nearby farms was one of the four conditions of the conditional-use permit.

A second feedlot approval was to allow Hyde Park Holsteins, located near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 60 and Wabasha County Road 6 east of Zumbro Falls, to expand from 1,658.6 animal units to a total of 1,781.2 AUs.

Farmington Township election and meeting results

At the Farmington Township election and annual meeting held March 9, the township re-elected Reginald Hart as supervisor with 14 votes and Diane Overton as treasurer with 14 votes.

Voters also approved levy amounts of $23,022 for fire protection, $17,000 for the general fund, $140,000 for roads and bridges, and payouts of $2.50 for pocket gophers and 25 cents for striped gophers.