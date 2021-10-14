Area briefs: Pine Island job fair set for Oct. 26

PINE ISLAND — Looking for that next career move, or just a great first job? The Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Job and Career Fair from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Pine Island American Legion Post 184.

The job fair, which is open to people of all ages, will include area businesses looking for employees. Bring your resume and talk to people from Lincoln Industries, Progressive Tool & Manufacturing, Zumbrota Drivetrain, South by Southeast Brewing Company, Trailhead Bar and Grill, Pine Haven, the Pine Island School District, Treasure Island, and many other businesses.

American Legion Post 184 is located at 108 First Ave. SE in Pine Island.

SMIF offering child care grants in southern Minnesota

OWATONNA — Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education, is accepting applications for its Early Care and Education Wrap Around Grant program.

The program helps fund early care and education wrap around services for children from birth to age 8 from underserved and diverse populations in the 20-county region of southern Minnesota served by SMIF. Requests of up to $20,000 will be considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Funding through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund provides emergency assistance for education agencies and services that have been impacted by the pandemic. Wrap around services, a system of care management which supports children in all aspects of life, are one of many education services that the GEER Fund supports. SMIF was awarded this funding in order to disperse grants to organizations in southern Minnesota. Within the past year, SMIF has awarded 28 organizations a total of $370,000 through this program.

Applications are due to SMIF by 3 p.m., Nov. 16. For the application and guidelines, visit smifoundation.org or contact Heidi Coulter, early childhood project manager, at heidic@smifoundation.org or (507) 214-7016.

WSU earns sixth Tree Campus USA recognition

WINONA — Winona State University earned the Arbor Day Foundation's 2020 Tree Campus USA recognition for the sixth year in a row.

Tree Campus Higher Education, a national program launched in 2008, honors colleges and universities that promote healthy trees, and engage students and staff in the spirit of conservation. To earn the designation, WSU had to meet five core standards for effective campus forest management: a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for the campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service-learning projects.

“As a community of learners improving our world, achieving Tree Campus USA designation is important because it underscores WSU and its dedication to environmental stewardship and emphasizes the importance of trees as critical economic, health, energy, educational and aesthetic resources to the community and the planet," said Jim Reynolds, co-chair for WSU’s Arboretum and Land Stewardship Committee and professor emeritus. "Trees matter at WSU."

WSU is the only four-year university in the Minnesota State system to receive the designation and only one of two of the 37 colleges and universities in the system to make the list. To learn more about WSU’s Landscape Arboretum, visit www.winona.edu/outdoored/arboretum.asp .

MSC-SE waives application fee in October

WINONA and RED WING — Minnesota State College Southeast is observing College Knowledge Month in October by waiving application fees all month and offering a virtual open house and an online transfer student panel.

"October is an ideal time of year for prospective college students to consider their options for the next year, and we encourage students to explore, plan, and apply," said Tammy Vondrasek, director of admissions, enrollment, and financial aid at Minnesota State College Southeast. "They can also save on the $20 application fee, as we are not be charging it during October.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A virtual open house will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., Oct. 21 where students can get answers to their questions about applying and enrolling at MSC Southeast, financial aid, scholarships, specific academic and career programs, transfer credits, and disability and accessibility services. Advance registration at www.southeastmn.edu/OpenHouse is required.

Sarvi out as city manager in Winona

WINONA — In a news release dated Oct. 8, 2021, the City of Winona announced that Steve Sarvi is no longer the city manager.

The city noted there was no record of complaint against Sarvi, and that the city took no disciplinary action against him. However, the city and Sarvi parted ways.

Sarvi was hired in February 2016. He'd previously served as the city administrator in Rushford.

Assistant City Manager Chad Ubl will fill the position on an acting basis, the city added, until a permanent replacement for Sarvi is found.

Plainview approves concept for trailhead improvements

PLAINVIEW — The northern terminus of the Great River Ridge State Trail could get an upgrade.

On Tuesday, the Plainview City Council voted to approve a concept for upgrades to Trailhead Park in Plainview. Those improvements would mean upgrades to the parking area, a new memorial dedicated to the work of the Peace Corps, and landscaping to make the area more welcoming to those who traverse the 13-mile trail that runs from Plainview to Olmsted County Road 9 just north of Eyota.

"They want to add a memorial to the existing veterans memorial," said Plainview City Administrator David Todd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Todd said approval of the tentative designs give representatives of the Peace Corps, Boy Scouts and American Legion the backing they need to start raising funds for the project.

"It’s bold and it looks good on paper," Todd said. "It would make that park look great."