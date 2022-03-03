Area briefs: Public invited to 'waterside chats' on Mississippi watershed

WINONA — Winona County will host a series of "Waterside Chats" to get input on ways to protect and improve the Mississippi River-Winona and La Crescent Watershed.

The chats are scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 7 at Stockton Community Center; 6-8 p.m. March 8 at La Crescent Area Event Center; 5-7 p.m. March 14 at Lake Lodge Recreation Center in Winona; 6-8 p.m., March 24 at St Charles Community Center; and an additional Waterside Chat is planned in Wabasha, but details are not yet finalized.

The watershed planning area covers nearly 480,000 acres in Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties. The WinLaC Partnership is working together to develop a 10-year comprehensive management plan for the watershed and needs input from the public.

For more information, visit the WinLaC Partnership at online at bit.ly/WinLac1W1P .

MnDOT to host discussion on Highway 52 project

ZUMBROTA — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 16 to share updates about the start of construction in April on the U.S. Highway 52 project from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls.

The map shows the highlights of MnDOT's U.S. Highway 52 southbound project, which will see construction in 222 and 2023. Courtesy Map / Minnesota Department of Transportation

The meeting will be held at the Zumbrota VFW Club, 25 E. First St. There is also a virtual option for members of the public who cannot attend in person.

Construction on MnDOT’s Highway 52 project between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls will begin in April. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

In 2022, the project goals will include rebuilding Highway 52 southbound from Goodhue County Road 9 to Goodhue County Road 50, building a new interchange at the intersection of Highway 57, Goodhue County Road 8 and Highway 52, replacing the southbound bridge over Highway 52 for Highway 60 East, and building Goodhue County Road 14 connections, frontage roads and cul de sacs.

In 2023, the project goals will include replacing the Highway 52 southbound bridge over the Zumbro River, repairing the Highway 52 northbound bridge over the Zumbro River, reconstructing Highway 52 southbound from Goodhue County Road 24 in Cannon Falls to north of County Road 9, reconstructing Highway 52 southbound from County Road 50 to 1.3 miles north of Goodhue County Road 7, and constructing frontage roads and cul de sacs.

Visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy52-hader-southbound-improvements/index.html at the time of the meeting for information on virtual access.

Mower County residents offered free nitrate testing for water

AUSTIN — Through March 31, the Mower County Soil & Water Conservation District is offering free nitrate testing for residents' drinking water.

Residents can bring samples of well water for nitrate testing at the Mower SWCD Austin office at 1408 21st Ave. NW, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

"Citizens with concerns or questions about nitrate levels in their drinking water are the reason for this special service,” said Justin Hanson, district manager of Mower SWCD. “If our test shows an elevated level, then it’s a strong indicator that you should pay to do a lab-certified test.”

Safe levels of nitrate in drinking water are between 0 mg/L to 10 mg/L, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

For testing, residents should run their water for 10 minutes before collecting a sample in a bottle, jar or Ziploc bag. The sample then should be sealed and kept cold until brought to the Mower SWCD office for testing.

For more information, contact Mower SWCD at 507-434-2603, Ext. 5, via email to district technician Larry Callahan at larry@mowerdistrict.org or Minnesota GreenCorps member Jensen Bigelow at jensen@mowerdistrict.org.

Mantorville Art Guild hosting student art shows

MANTORVILLE — The Mantorville Art Guild celebrates Youth Art Month at its downtown gallery March 10 through April 3.

The gallery, located at 521 N. Main Street in Mantorville, will feature artistic works of area students during regular gallery hours, Thursdays–Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays noon to 4 p.m. Hours will expand to closing at 5 p.m. on April 1.

Receptions will be held for young artists on the following dates: 1-3 p.m., March 12 for grades K to 4; 1-3 p.m., March 19 for grades 5 to 9; and 1-3 p.m., April 2 for grades 9 to 12.