Area briefs: PUC holding public meetings for wind project in Dodge, Mower counties

Dodge County Wind Project Map.png
The map shows the project boundaries and transmission line route for the proposed wind energy project from Dodge County Wind, LLC. Hearings on the project will be held in person in Kasson April 12 and online April 13.
Courtesy photo / Minnesota Public Utilities Commission
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 31, 2022 03:15 PM
KASSON — The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will hold a pair of in-person meetings and one remote meeting concerning a proposed project by Dodge County Wind, LLC, a company planning a wind energy project in Dodge, Mower and Steele counties.

The meeting will focus on a Certificate of Need, a Site Permit, and a Route Permit for the up to 259-megawatt large wind energy conversion system and associated 161-kilovolt transmission line in Dodge, Mower and Steele counties.

In-person meetings will be held at the Kasson State Theatre at 221 W. Main St., Kasson, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 12. The remote-access meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 13 and can be accessed either by phone at 855-282-6330 (access code 667820) or online at minnesota.webex.com using the password MnPUC! and access code 2493.

The project would use up to 79 turbines and require transmission lines covering 26.8 miles.

MSC-SE fundraiser features music from instrument repair program

RED WING — Musicians made up from the instrument repair and building programs at Minnesota State College Southeast will perform during a fundraiser for the program on April 10.

Musical styles from classical and jazz to folk and bluegrass will be performed at this year’s Strings, Winds & Brass concert at the Sheldon Theatre in Red Wing. Students, faculty staff, and friends of MSC-SE will share their musical artistry with the Red Wing community.

The concert begins at 4 p.m. April 10 at the Sheldon Theatre, 443 West Third Street, Red Wing.

Proceeds from Strings, Winds & Brass benefit Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation scholarships for music program students.

The college’s signature band instrument repair, violin repair, and guitar repair & building programs draw students from across the United States, many with advanced music education and performance degrees. A dozen acts will perform in Strings, Winds & Brass, including students from as far away as New Jersey, Montana, and Oregon.

Tickets are available at www.sheldontheatre.org , by phone at 800-899-5759, and in the MSC Southeast college bookstore. Adult tickets are $15; student tickets are $5. All seats are general admission and masks are required.

MnDOT still seeking comments on Chatfield bridge

CHATFIELD — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is still seeking comments through Tuesday from the public on a proposed bridge replacement project at Mill Creek on Minnesota Highway 30 at Chatfield.

Higway 30 Bridges.jpg
The map from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows where a pair of bridge replacements are recommended to be done in 2023 near Chatfield on Minnesota Highway 30.
Courtesy photo / Minnesota Department of Transportation

The comments, which relate to the preliminary findings concerning the environmental effect of the project, can be submitted to MnDOT through the project website.

The Federal Highway Administration has indicated a preliminary finding that the proposed bridge replacement project on Highway 30 in 2023 would have minimal impact on the environment at Mill Creek. However, it will consider public comments prior to its final determination on environmental impact.

Information about the project and the documentation from the FHWA can be found at the MnDOT project website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy30-chatfield/index.html .

