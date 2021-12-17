Area Briefs: Red Wing mayor vetoes budget, city council overrides

RED WING — The Red Wing City Council once again showed its disagreement with Mayor Mike Wilson on Monday, overriding his veto of the city's budget and levy.

On a pair of 5-1 votes – council member Kim Beise voted no, and council member Andy Klitzke' s resignation was accepted earlier in the meeting – the city council overrode the veto.

Wilson had sent a veto to the city on Dec. 7, saying "In these challenging economic times for working families, by approving a 3% levy increase which equals $686,000 to go towards $727,000 in additional spending the Red Wing City Council has acted wrongly and without regard for the folks who pay the bills."

Wilson went on to note the city has a $23 million reserve, enough money to pay for city spending for a year with zero levy.

Several residents showed up to oppose the budget and levy that had been approved by the city council on Dec. 6.

The council also accepted the resignation of Klitzke. The Ward 2 seat will remain empty until Aug. 9, the earliest available date for a special election.

Mower Soil & Water Conservation District earns state award

AUSTIN — The Mower Soil & Water Conservation District was honored as the 2021 SWCD of the Year Award at the annual convention of the Minnesota Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts.

There are 88 SWCD offices in Minnesota, and the Mower SWCD last won the award in 1996.

Mower Soil and Water Conservation District staff and board members accept the2021 Minnesota Association of Soil & Water Conservation Distrcit award on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bloomington.<br/> Contributed photo

For 2021, Mower SWCD project manager Cody Fox also was awarded the 2021 Outstanding Watershed District Employee of the Year during the Minnesota Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts annual conference Tuesday in Bloomington.

“Things are just different in Mower County -- we have an uncommon network of community partners that support our mission and actively engage in our projects,"

Mower SWCD district manager Justin Hanson said. "Our community has a strong conservation ethic that allows us to blast through barriers and get our projects done."

MASWCD executive director LeAnn Buck said Mower SWCD was recognized for having an exceptionally engaged board; highly skilled technical and administrative staff; and an outstanding manager, all dedicated to delivering a wide range of conservation services geared toward their diverse base of land and water resources.

Mower SWCD performs the work of the Cedar River Watershed District, which in 2017 won the Watershed District of the Year Award from the Minnesota Association of Watershed Districts.

Stewartville City Council approves second big apartment project

STEWARTVILLE — On Tuesday, the Stewartville City Council approved a second major apartment project in the past couple of years.

Bill Schimmel

City Administrator Bill Schimmel said the final plat for Flats 55 Phase II, what developers expect to be a 60-plus unit apartment building was approved, which will allow developers to begin construction as soon as the weather allows in the spring.

The original Flats 55 project produced 55 units ranging from studio apartments to two-bedroom units at market-rate prices ranging from about $950 to $1,900, Schimmel said.

Apartments began leasing last spring, and only four units are currently available, Schimmel said.

SMIF awards grants to help economic initiatives

OWATONNA — The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation approved five grants totaling $63,500 to support economic development initiatives in SMIF’s 20-county region.

The Economic Development Grant program supports initiatives which enable communities to create more prosperous local economies by growing economic development and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Recipients include:

The Cannon River Chapter of Sustainable Farming Association ($10,000) to increase networking and educational opportunities for food producers in Le Sueur, Rice, Dodge, Goodhue and Steele counties.

The city of Pine Island ($5,500) for a bookkeeping workshop for small businesses in Pine Island and Stewartville.

Rethos: Places Reimagined ($8,000) to conduct downtown assessments in two rural communities within SMIF’s region which will provide them with an analysis of their downtown vacancies and identify areas where they are poised for growth.

Southeast Minnesota Food Rescue and Redistribution ($20,000) to reduce economic barriers and strengthen food distribution channels for emerging food growers and processors in southeast Minnesota who identify as Black, Indigenous or People of Color.

"We are proud to support such a wide range of projects in our region, from supporting small business owners to revitalizing rural main streets,” said Pam Bishop, vice president of economic development at SMIF.