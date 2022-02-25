Area briefs: Township elections are March 8 across Minnesota

The 1,780 townships in Minnesota will all hold their annual meetings March 8.

Known as Township Day, these annual meetings are held so residents of the townships can voice their opinions about local issues and also vote on their annual tax levy. Many townships also elect their township officers.

"We encourage all residents to show up, express themselves, and weigh in on topics like their tax levy and local elections," said Minnesota Association of Townships Executive Director Jeff Krueger.

More than 900,000 Minnesota residents live in townships rather than in urban areas.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Association of Township's website at www.mntownships.org .

Mower County enrolls more acres in CREP program

AUSTIN — Nearly a full square mile of former cropland will soon be restored as native prairie or wetland in Mower County.

Since 2017, Mower County Soil & Water Conservation District has enrolled 613 acres into the Minnesota Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. Of those acres, 344 have been finalized with complete restoration, said Mower SWCD watershed technician James Fett.

The voluntary program focused on marginal cropland that is flood-prone or erosive, paying landowners to restore the land to a native state.

In 2021, Mower County added 191 acres of cropland into MN CREP in the Upper Cedar River watershed, north of Austin, including 81 acres in Udolopho Township along the Cedar River (Peterson property), 59 acres in Udolpho Township along the Cedar River (Bishop property), and 51 acres in Lansing Township along Ramsey Creek (Bires property).

MN CREP pays landowners $7,000 to $8,000 per acre and covers all costs for restoring the land, Fett said.

"Limited funding was put into MN CREP when it started in 2017 and that money already has been available for five years,” Fett said. “It’s a great time to learn more and submit an application before MN CREP funds run out.”

Mower County landowners interested in MN CREP should contact Fett at (507) 434-2603, Ext. 5, or by email at james.fett@mowerswcd.org.

Bank hosts workshop on construction, renovation financing

ROCHESTER — Compeer Financial will host a free workshop on financing construction and renovation projects for residential properties.

The workshop will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8 at Compeer’s Rochester office at 7540 Airport View Drive SW.

"Financing is the biggest barrier to fulfilling that dream of building your dream home in the country," said Chad McGlothlen, director of lending. "And often people run into issues with traditional banks that don’t have rural experience. We want to help rural residents prepare for everything they need before taking the plunge.”

Home mortgage specialist Chris Gartner will share tips and answer questions on issues ranging from property and home considerations, understanding what you can afford, working with your lending partner, construction to permanent financing and more.

Register for the event at www.compeer.com/events or by calling (844) 426-6733.

PUC OKs permit for 50 megawatt solar project near Adams

ADAMS — A 50-megawatt solar project near Adams in southern Mower County received its permit from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday.

The map shows the project site for the Louise Solar project that will be constructed near Adams in southern Mower County. On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the permit for the project. Contributed Photo / EDF Renewables

The commission approved the 50 MW Louise Solar Project, which is scheduled to be constructed by EDF Renewables beginning this spring. It is scheduled to go online in 2024.

The project will supply enough electricity to power approximately 7,500 homes.

"These projects are incredibly helpful to our local communities throughout greater Minnesota,"said PUC Commissioner John Tuma. "They add construction jobs, long-term operations positions, and boost local economies through additional tax revenues.”

The Louise Solar Project is expected to bring up to 400 jobs during construction and up to 21 indirect and two full-time positions after construction is complete. The project is estimated to result in about $125,000 in annual property tax revenue.