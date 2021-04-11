Area residents have their say before legislators on Rochester Day

On May 12 and 13, Yasmin Ali will have a hard decision to make.

The Mayo High School junior will need to choose between taking part in one of the holiest days of her faith, Eid al-Fitr, or going to school alongside the rest of her classmates.

"Christians get Christian holidays off school," Ali said, noting that Christmas always takes place during the winter break for public schools, and, like most years, Easter fell this year during a weekend that bookended spring break. "But I have to choose between my faith or missing school and falling behind."

On Saturday, Ali made her case, requesting support for a state law to make Eid a school holiday, before Rochester's representatives of the Minnesota Legislature — Sen. Dave Senjem, Sen. Carla Nelson, Rep. Tina Liebling and Rep. Liz Boldon — during the Rochester In-District Meeting with Legislators hosted by Isaiah Faith in Democracy.

Ali asked legislators to support a religious holiday bill that would allow school boards to consider the community's religious observances when setting the school calendar.

Ali was one of six Rochester-area "storytellers" who brought their issues to lawmakers. Abdulaziz Ragow talked about revenue and housing; Diane O'Mara discussed paid family and medical leave; Michelle Strain addressed child care issues; fellow Mayo High School junior Annie Chen talked about climate justice; Mohamed Ibrahim talked about supporting equity in democracy.

Chen asked lawmakers to move to a green-energy economy, calling the climate crisis an existential threat.

"Climate crisis issues have been passed down to my generation," Chen said, asking lawmakers to support a bill requiring charter schools to teach a climate justice curriculum. "This crisis has taken a toll on many young individuals."

Ragow talked about how "affordable housing" is often limited to residences designed for families of four, causing larger families common among his community to rent two apartments. He added that, according to their faith, Muslims cannot pay or collect interest, which makes obtaining home loans problematic.

Ibrahim said lawmakers should do what they can to strengthen democracy so that anyone who can vote is able to do so without any hurdles put in front of them.

"Democracy is in its truest form when people can participate," he said.

Strain talked about the issue of low pay and benefits for workers in the child care industry. Today, her company has empty classrooms because staff walk out the door "crying because they're leaving a job they love." They leave because of low wages and lack of access to affordable health care.

"Many families pay more for child care than their house payment," Strain added, saying available child care is needed to help keep the economy strong since people can't go to work if their children aren't being cared for.

O’Mara said there is inequity with regard to paid family leave since people working for large companies often are given up to 12 weeks of leave as part of their benefits package, but individuals who work for small companies don't often have that same benefit.

"Wage replacement must be sufficient for everyone to take care of their families and their lives,” O'Mara said.

As for her plea for equity in education, Ali said there are many equity issues that she could talk about, such as an achievement gap or the fact that there are not spaces dedicated to daily prayer for Muslims who must pray five times a day, but she wanted to focus on the holiday issue because it seemed like something everyone could get behind.

Liebling, who is Jewish, said she sympathized, having had to live through the same choice in her own life between school and celebrating religious holidays in her own faith.

"We need to make sure everyone’s religious needs are respected," she said. "I think it’s really a great idea."