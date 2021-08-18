SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Area school districts cover spectrum on mask policies

Some districts are adopting a single stance for all students. At least one district has different policies for different grade levels. And at least one has yet to make a decision on the matter.

Area school districts are in the process of establishing their mask policies as students prepare to head back to school for the 2021-22 year. Post Bulletin File Photo/ Ken Klotzbach
By Jordan Shearer
August 18, 2021 02:29 PM
School districts across the board are deciding whether students and staff will be required to wear masks during the upcoming school year.

Their decisions, though, have not been uniform.

Byron Public Schools on Tuesday approved a decision to recommend the use of masks in the schools. Whether or not students do will be up to them.

Masks also will be optional for all students in Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools.

"I received many emails regarding the issue and about 75% of the emails have requested that masks would be recommended and not required," Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck wrote in a memo for the school board.

On the other end of the spectrum, Pine Island will require masks for all students for at least the first quarter of the school year.

Rochester Public Schools on Tuesday changed a policy it had implemented just a couple weeks before, requiring all staff and students over the age of 2 to wear masks in school facilities and while on school transportation.

Unlike Byron's situation, Rochester School Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin said most of the communication she's received from parents urged the board to adopt a face mask requirement.

Unlike Byron, Kasson-Mantorville, Pine Island and Rochester who have made one decision for all students, Dover-Eyota has a split policy. It will require masks for students in pre-K through fifth grade, while mask usage will be a recommendation for older students.

Meanwhile, the Stewartville School Board discussed masks during itsAug. 9 meeting, but didn't vote on a policy. Members are scheduled to make a decision Aug. 23.

