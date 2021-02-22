Area schools experience bumpy vaccine rollout

As the COVID-19 vaccination process has continued to unfold, area school districts have seen varying levels of success in their efforts to get staff inoculated against the global pandemic.

By the time Gov. Tim Walz announced his latest updates for schools on Feb. 17 , approximately 25% of teachers in the state had received a vaccine. That number, though, varies on the local level, from just over 10% to nearly 100%.

On Feb. 16, Byron Public Schools Superintendent Joey Page told the school board that the vast majority of the district's teachers have had the chance to get at least their first dose of the vaccine. Later during that meeting, the school board approved a plan to return secondary students to an in-person learning model. Page credited the success of the vaccination process as a large factor in the district's ability to do so.

"We're in really good shape ... well over 90% of our staff that have requested their first dose have gotten those appointments," Page said. "Olmsted Public Health has been fantastic to work with and has really stepped up the effort to get our staff vaccinated."

The Minnesota Department of Health has been distributing vaccinations to educators. However, some districts have been able to receive vaccinations through county health departments. In fact, some districts have had much more success receiving vaccinations through their respective counties than they have through the state program.

Not every school system in the area has had quite the level of success that Byron has achieved.

According to Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz, 1,541 of the district's staff members have had the opportunity to get the first dose of the vaccine as of Feb. 16. Out of a total staff of more than 3,200, that equates to about 47%.

Pine Island has had slightly more success than Rochester, with about 50% of its staff having received the vaccine so far. For Superintendent Tammy Champa, it has been frustrating to have so little success compared to other districts. That frustration has been compounded by the seemingly chaotic status of the state's distribution process.

In the second week of the state's pilot program , Pine Island was set to receive 15 allotments of the vaccine. The district notified that number of staff members, letting them know about the opportunity. But, in the end, only one of them was able to actually get it.

Other districts in the state sent the vaccination sign-up link to all their staff members rather than just the number that were eligible. Because of that, Champa said 14 of the 15 people chosen from Pine Island were beat to the punch by other districts who allowed more people to sign up for the vaccine than were supposed to.

Even though about 50% of the district's staff have since been able to get the vaccine, nearly all of those doses have come through the county rather than the state-run vaccination program.

"How can there be such discrepancies?" Champa wrote in an email. "Our families in Pine Island are no different and they too want our buildings to open to all students. Our model is moving forward in a conservative way due to the lack of vaccines. As a state, we are so much better than this."

Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools has had even less success getting its teachers vaccinated. Superintendent Bill Ihrke said only about 10% of the district's staff have been able to get the vaccine thus far.

Like Champa, Ihrke said he's received very little communication from the state in regard to its vaccination efforts. Additionally, he said Wabasha County has been doing the best it can, but it hasn't been able to distribute as many vaccines to the school district as other counties have.

As a district that is operating fully with in-person teaching, he said it would be preferable to have their educators vaccinated since they are at a higher risk than teachers who are working remotely.

"I know some of our staff have been very frustrated," Ihrke said. "We're in-person every day and some of our neighboring counterparts are not, and yet they have vaccines. As of right now, it's kind of been slow going for us."