Betsy Ross famously sewed the first American flag. Numerous sewers are now making face masks as their own patriotic gesture.
Medical facilities, nursing homes, individuals and even military units are in need of face masks to combat COVID-19. People from the area are willing to pitch in to make the masks, which basically consist of fabric and elastic, and are made on sewing machines.
"You struggle to have control over anything in a situation like this so to be able to help gives you some semblance of control and makes you feel useful," Rochester's Brenda Fyles said. "Especially since I've been laid off of both of my jobs, so I've got more time on my hands than I usually do. I'm just glad I'm able to help."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon recommend the use of masks by everyone. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force, told CNN on Tuesday that the broad use of masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus is under "very active discussion" by the group.
Fyles had made just a dozen or so masks and was waiting to hear if more were needed. She received that word on Wednesday. She got a request from an U.S. Army unit to send as many masks as possible. The medical unit from Minnesota is headed to New York to help with the pandemic. The masks will be used by the Army medical teams as well as for patients.
"My life has changed, now I'm going to be making masks for sure," Fyles said.
Fyles and others pitching in are doing their best to help save lives. The Army unit wants the first shipment of masks by April 7 and another within a week after that. Fyles put in a notice to a pair of large Facebook groups as well as some friends in an attempt to make as many masks as possible.
"I'll get into production and see what I can do," she said. "They don't take too long to make, so hopefully I'll be able to get at least 100 or 200 made by next week."
A sewer can usually make between four and six masks in an hour.
Barb Armbruster is another area sewer leading an effort to make reusable masks for health care and service providers in Rochester. She has been making the masks for a couple of weeks and is part of a group that is supplying masks for Olmsted Medical Center, Samaritan Bethany, Seasons Hospice, Homestead Senior Living and Visiting Angels in Rochester.
Armbruster said she delivers the masks to "places that are running short on the other kind and want a backup. And then there's some individuals that don't sew that want them."
A coffee filter can be added to the masks that Armbruster makes. She can do about four per hour.
"They're reusable, but they're not guaranteed to filter out everything," she said.
The fabric is easy to come by for the sewers, but the quarter-inch elastic is at a premium.
"That's one reason I'm doing it, because I have a 100-yard roll of it," Armbruster said.
Byron's Kayla Finley, an 18-year-old who is a freshman at Rochester Community and Technical College, has had to improvise with her use of elastic.
"I've had to get quite creative," she said. "Elastic is sold out in pretty much every store in Rochester, Kasson, Byron and everywhere. So I have actually used elastic headbands that people use for sports. I used those to compensate for not having elastic. They work just the same because the headbands are elastic, they're not just (all) elastic."
Finley started sewing six years ago when she was 12. She started sewing masks about 10 days ago and made five for her grandmother and her siblings because they take care of Kayla's great grandmother.
"Then my mom had the idea 'You should post it. People want them, they're in demand.' And I was like, OK, I'll be willing to donate stuff," Finley said. "So I have about 100 masks that I am making. And I have some really great people who are donating money to cover costs, which is not necessary."
Finley has watched seven videos on how to make masks and she can produce about six an hour.
"I'm stuck at home, I'm doing online schooling and my place of employment is closed," she said. "So it's just another way to fill my time and it makes me feel really good because I've always liked to help people out. And this is such a small way, but it makes such a big impact."