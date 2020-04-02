Masks in need

WHAT: With the COVID-19 outbreak a lot of area sewers have been making face masks for people to wear.

WHO: Rochester's Brenda Fyles has been asked to make masks by a medical Army unit that is heading to New York to help with the pandemic. She and others are trying to get two shipments, the first by April 7.

WHERE: Fyles said others could make and send masks to the unit as well to: Col. LeeAnn Capace, Headquarters 452nd CSH, 4828 W. Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53218