SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 15
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Arguments filed as district court prepares to hear Amish gray water case, again

Oral arguments before Judge Joseph Chase, who handed down the original district court ruling, are scheduled for 11 a.m. May 6 in Fillmore County District Court. Attorneys still need to file their responses to the arguments filed late last month.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 15, 2022 02:14 PM
Share

PRESTON — The case over whether four members of the Fillmore County Amish community must install gray water treatment systems is one step closer to returning to the district court as arguments were filed in the case late last month after being sent back for reconsideration by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Legal filings in the case began in 2017, but the issue goes back years further.

Ammon Swartzentruber, Menno Mast, Amos Mast and Sam Miller filed a civil suit in April 2017 against the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Fillmore County over concerns that the agency and county were requiring them to install a wastewater system for gray water that went against their religious beliefs.

“This requirement substantially burdens the Amish’s sincerely held religious belief that they cannot use technology that will alter their spiritual way of life,” according to legal filings.

The four men have proposed an alternative system with mulch basins for their gray water, which is water used for bathing, laundry and kitchen activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fillmore County and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency requirements call for the installation of a 1,000-gallon tank, 100-foot drainfield, and 6 inches of rock.

The county and the MPCA contend that the Karst geology of the region makes gray water a risk to groundwater, and that gray water poses a threat to human health and safety.

The Fillmore County District Court ruled in April 2019 that while the men had sincerely held religious beliefs and that the installation of such a system was a burden on their beliefs, the Amish men were not exempt from installing the system.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the lower court ruling, and the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to hear the men's appeal under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.

On July 2, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its ruling telling the Minnesota court to reconsider its decision as Fillmore County and the state courts "misapprehended RLUIPA's demands."

The ruling came on the heels of another religious liberties Supreme Court case Fulton v. City of Philadelphia.

In that case, the Supreme Court found that the City of Philadelphia unconstitutionally burdened the religious exercise of Catholic Social Services by forcing the foster care agency to choose between approving homosexual relationships, which were inconsistent with its beliefs, or ceasing to provide adoption services to the city.

The U.S. Supreme Court cited that case as a framework to be used in the Fillmore County case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oral arguments before Third Judicial District Judge Joseph Chase, who handed down the original district court ruling, are scheduled for 11 a.m. May 6 in Fillmore County District Court. Attorneys still need to file their responses to the arguments filed late last month.

In advance of that hearing, attorneys representing the four Amish men, the county and the MPCA have filed written arguments.

“Sound legal decisions are not built on the shifting sands or sinking Karst limestone of inaccurate information and speculation,” Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson wrote in his 66-page memorandum. “In this case, the District Court’s decision was constructed and built on the solid rock of facts, science, and reason.”

In the memorandum, Corson argues that the recent Supreme Court case does not change the Amish gray water decision as the district court was acting under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act as well as Minnesota’s “compelling public interest-least restrictive alternative” standard, which already required a strict scrutiny.

Citing testimony given during the Fillmore County District Court trial about the contaminants found in gray water, which includes laundry water and kitchen sink water, Corson argues the harm in granting a religious exception to the installation of the subsurface sewage treatment systems creates a “great potential harm to others or the environment.”

Both the MPCA and Corson argue that an SSTS is the least restrictive method to properly treat the gray water. The MPCA has also argued that mulch basins used in other states do not allow the same type of gray water as Minnesota.

“The evidence irrefutably establishes that gray water systems are an effective, inexpensive, low maintenance, and long lasting method of removing solids, oils, chemicals, organic materials and other harmful contaminants,” Corson writes. “Plaintiffs’ mulch pits don’t work, contaminate ground water, quickly back up and fail, require intensive maintenance, and are an imminent public health threat.”

While Corson argues that no exemptions have been granted for secular reasons, Brian Lipford, the attorney representing the four Amish men, contends that the state does allow for exemptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creating secular exemptions, Lipford argues citing the recent Fulton ruling, undercut the state and county’s arguments of a compelling interest in protecting public health and the environment.

Lipford cites two exemptions — a Type V system and hand-carry gray water at campsites.

A Type V system is a “catch-all term for any system that is created by an engineer” and does not require a septic tank. Hand-carried gray water is permitted to be dumped directly on the ground by campers, hunters, and owners and renters of rustic cabins.

Lipford argues that the county and state failed to show it was impossible to meet their health objectives concerning gray water with the Amish’s proposed mulch basins. He also argues that the two did not show a specific threat but rather relied on what could hypothetically be present in the gray water despite having the opportunity to take actual soil and water samples obtained from the four men's farms.

“At times in our constitutional order, government must be reminded that there are limits on how it may use its power,” Lipford wrote. “And in this instance, government used its power to oppress a religious minority, rather than try to accommodate it. This it cannot do.”

ALSO READ
Gavel court crime stock
News
Supreme Court overturns Fillmore County gray water decision
The nation's highest court ordered Friday, July 2, 2021, that the state court's ruling be vacated and the case be sent back to the Minnesota Court of Appeals for further consideration.
July 01, 2021 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Gavel court crime stock
News
State responds to U.S. Supreme Court petition in Amish gray water case
The state asked the nation's highest court not to take up the matter.
April 20, 2021 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Gavel court crime stock
News
State asked to respond to U.S. Supreme Court petition in Amish gray water case
The Minnesota Attorney General's Office, which is representing the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, was asked in a letter from the Supreme Court Office of the Clerk to respond to the Jan. 20, 2021, petition filed by four members of the Fillmore County Swartzentruber Amish community.
March 16, 2021 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
gavel court crime
News
Religious groups file brief in support of Amish appeal to Supreme Court
The Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty and the National Committee for Amish Religious Freedom filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the Amish gray water case.
March 10, 2021 11:47 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Gavel court crime stock
News
Fillmore County Amish gray water case petitions U.S. Supreme Court
The January 2021 filing asks the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case of four members of the Fillmore County Swartzentruber Amish community.
March 02, 2021 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Gavel Court Crime
News
Minnesota Court of Appeals upholds ruling in Amish gray-water case
A Fillmore County District Court judge's ruling that would require Fillmore County Amish men to install subsurface sewage treatment systems despite religious objections was upheld by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
June 08, 2020 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
News
No new trial in Amish gray water case
PRESTON — A district court judge has denied the request of fourmembers of Amish community in Fillmore County to amend an Aprilruling or grant them a new trial in the years-long struggle overresidential wastewater disposal regulations.
July 29, 2019 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts news@agrinews.com
0c5e6e90e7208aa4a6693e7cd5e99f51.jpg
News
Amish men in gray water case want new trial
PRESTON -- Four members of the Amish community in Fillmore County have asked a judge to amend his April ruling or grant them a new trial in the years-long struggle over residential waste water disposal regulations.
June 25, 2019 01:30 AM
 · 
By  By Emily Cutts news@agrinews.com
NewsMD
Amish men opposing gray water requirements request amended findings, new trial
PRESTON -- Four members of the Amish community in Fillmore County have asked a judge to amend his April ruling or grant them a new trial in the years-long struggle over residential waste water disposal regulations.
June 18, 2019 01:30 AM
 · 
By  By Emily Cutts ecutts@postbulletin.com
83bb076287f8587ee2ecec05c56d8b9e.jpg
NewsMD
Judge: Amish not exempt from sewage treatment rules
Judge Joseph Chase ruled Monday that four members of the Amish community in Fillmore County were not exempt from the county’s and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s requirement that rural residences have subsurface sewage systems for...
April 27, 2019 02:45 AM
 · 
By  By Emily Cutts ecutts@postbulletin.com
NewsMD
Weeklong trial continues for Fillmore Amish
For the last week, four members of the Swartzentruber Amish community have listened to arguments on whether their religious beliefs would allow them to not comply with state wastewater regulations.
November 30, 2018 04:54 PM
 · 
By  By Emily Cutts ecutts@postbulletin.com

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYPRESTON-HARMONY-FOUNTAINCRIME AND COURTS
What to read next
37e1c2df0a96d29c5e26c41663a036bf.jpg
Members Only
Business
West Bank names its 2022 Rochester community board
West Bank, based in Des Moines, Iowa, has operated branches in Rochester since 2013. To enhance its connection, West Bank has maintained a community board of local leaders to provide “valuable insights, perspective and collective wisdom." West Bank recently announced the 2022 board line-up.
April 15, 2022 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
snow geese
Local
Avian flu killing waterfowl, raptors in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Dakotas
Hundreds of geese, ducks and eagles have perished already as migration moves north.
April 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
male wolf zollman zoo
Local
13-year-old wolf at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo dies
The male wolf had a mass found behind his eye.
April 15, 2022 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Stewartville Public Schools
Local
Stewartville Public Schools plans to cut class calendar a few days short to get head start on summer projects
“We cannot have a day of delay in that process, so that’s why we thought it was prudent to have students have their last day on May 27,” Superintendent Belinda Selfors said. “The schedule is very tight.”
April 15, 2022 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer