Arguments filed as district court prepares to hear Amish gray water case, again

PRESTON — The case over whether four members of the Fillmore County Amish community must install gray water treatment systems is one step closer to returning to the district court as arguments were filed in the case late last month after being sent back for reconsideration by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Legal filings in the case began in 2017, but the issue goes back years further.

Ammon Swartzentruber, Menno Mast, Amos Mast and Sam Miller filed a civil suit in April 2017 against the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Fillmore County over concerns that the agency and county were requiring them to install a wastewater system for gray water that went against their religious beliefs.

“This requirement substantially burdens the Amish’s sincerely held religious belief that they cannot use technology that will alter their spiritual way of life,” according to legal filings.

The four men have proposed an alternative system with mulch basins for their gray water, which is water used for bathing, laundry and kitchen activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fillmore County and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency requirements call for the installation of a 1,000-gallon tank, 100-foot drainfield, and 6 inches of rock.

The county and the MPCA contend that the Karst geology of the region makes gray water a risk to groundwater, and that gray water poses a threat to human health and safety.

The Fillmore County District Court ruled in April 2019 that while the men had sincerely held religious beliefs and that the installation of such a system was a burden on their beliefs, the Amish men were not exempt from installing the system.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the lower court ruling, and the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to hear the men's appeal under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.

On July 2, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its ruling telling the Minnesota court to reconsider its decision as Fillmore County and the state courts "misapprehended RLUIPA's demands."

The ruling came on the heels of another religious liberties Supreme Court case Fulton v. City of Philadelphia.

In that case, the Supreme Court found that the City of Philadelphia unconstitutionally burdened the religious exercise of Catholic Social Services by forcing the foster care agency to choose between approving homosexual relationships, which were inconsistent with its beliefs, or ceasing to provide adoption services to the city.

The U.S. Supreme Court cited that case as a framework to be used in the Fillmore County case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oral arguments before Third Judicial District Judge Joseph Chase, who handed down the original district court ruling, are scheduled for 11 a.m. May 6 in Fillmore County District Court. Attorneys still need to file their responses to the arguments filed late last month.

In advance of that hearing, attorneys representing the four Amish men, the county and the MPCA have filed written arguments.

“Sound legal decisions are not built on the shifting sands or sinking Karst limestone of inaccurate information and speculation,” Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson wrote in his 66-page memorandum. “In this case, the District Court’s decision was constructed and built on the solid rock of facts, science, and reason.”

In the memorandum, Corson argues that the recent Supreme Court case does not change the Amish gray water decision as the district court was acting under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act as well as Minnesota’s “compelling public interest-least restrictive alternative” standard, which already required a strict scrutiny.

Citing testimony given during the Fillmore County District Court trial about the contaminants found in gray water, which includes laundry water and kitchen sink water, Corson argues the harm in granting a religious exception to the installation of the subsurface sewage treatment systems creates a “great potential harm to others or the environment.”

Both the MPCA and Corson argue that an SSTS is the least restrictive method to properly treat the gray water. The MPCA has also argued that mulch basins used in other states do not allow the same type of gray water as Minnesota.

“The evidence irrefutably establishes that gray water systems are an effective, inexpensive, low maintenance, and long lasting method of removing solids, oils, chemicals, organic materials and other harmful contaminants,” Corson writes. “Plaintiffs’ mulch pits don’t work, contaminate ground water, quickly back up and fail, require intensive maintenance, and are an imminent public health threat.”

While Corson argues that no exemptions have been granted for secular reasons, Brian Lipford, the attorney representing the four Amish men, contends that the state does allow for exemptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creating secular exemptions, Lipford argues citing the recent Fulton ruling, undercut the state and county’s arguments of a compelling interest in protecting public health and the environment.

Lipford cites two exemptions — a Type V system and hand-carry gray water at campsites.

A Type V system is a “catch-all term for any system that is created by an engineer” and does not require a septic tank. Hand-carried gray water is permitted to be dumped directly on the ground by campers, hunters, and owners and renters of rustic cabins.

Lipford argues that the county and state failed to show it was impossible to meet their health objectives concerning gray water with the Amish’s proposed mulch basins. He also argues that the two did not show a specific threat but rather relied on what could hypothetically be present in the gray water despite having the opportunity to take actual soil and water samples obtained from the four men's farms.

“At times in our constitutional order, government must be reminded that there are limits on how it may use its power,” Lipford wrote. “And in this instance, government used its power to oppress a religious minority, rather than try to accommodate it. This it cannot do.”