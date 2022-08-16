SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Around $5,000 in equipment stolen from Rochester construction site

The construction site is north of Park Place Motors, and the theft happened sometime between 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, and 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 16, 2022 10:20 AM
ROCHESTER — A construction crew came into work Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, to find around $5,000 worth of equipment had been stolen from their work site over the weekend, according to Rochester Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The construction site is north of Park Place Motors, and the theft happened sometime between 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, and 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Employees found that toolboxes and areas where they kept tools had been broken into.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
