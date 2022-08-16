Around $5,000 in equipment stolen from Rochester construction site

ROCHESTER — A construction crew came into work Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, to find around $5,000 worth of equipment had been stolen from their work site over the weekend, according to Rochester Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The construction site is north of Park Place Motors, and the theft happened sometime between 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, and 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Employees found that toolboxes and areas where they kept tools had been broken into.

