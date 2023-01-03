Arrested Rochester man found with 125 pills of suspected fentanyl

ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old Rochester man arrested for suspected driving under the influence was found with about 125 pills suspected of being fentanyl, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The pills were stamped as M30 a designated signaling the pills were oxycodone, though police have often found these pills to be counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl.

According to Moilanen:

The man was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after an RPD officer observed him crossing the center line while driving southbound on Third Avenue Southeast in a 2007 GMC Sierra.

An officer noticed the smell of alcohol on the man and saw a weight with what appeared to be marijuana in the man's center console.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man failed a field sobriety tests and law enforcement found 106 grams of marijuana in his vehicle.

While being booked in the jail, an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy found 125 pills of suspected fentanyl on the man and around 9.4 grams cocaine.

Charges have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.