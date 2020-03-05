The Rochester Art Center’s finances appear to have improved since it reported a $279,099 loss on a $1.1 million budget in 2015.
However, three members of the Rochester City Council aren’t ready to say everything is in order.
“I want staff to bring us a reliable set of financials to look at,” council member Michael Wojcik said during a meeting of the council’s Outside Agency Oversight Committee on Tuesday.
Committee Chairman Nick Campion said he didn’t see any glaring holes in the reports provided by the art center, but he questioned some entries.
The Art Center’s most recent audit covered all of 2018 and the first half of 2019, so the most recent financial statements are a work in progress.
Tracy Austin, the past president of the Rochester Art Center Board, said as a certified public accountant, she knows changes could have been made to clarify the January report, but recent scrutiny of Rochester Civic Theatre financial reports led her to present the Art Center numbers as they were.
“I recognize it’s confusing, and I recognize it appears odd, but we’re keeping it as pure as silk,” she told the committee members.
The key question revolved around utilities and other maintenance costs related to operating in a city-owned building.
Since a previous agreement with the city’s Mayo Civic Center department is transitioning to the private entity overseeing operations, Austin said some of the funds weren’t transferred in January until the new agreement was finalized.
In all, $154,600 of the $337,000 the Art Center received earlier this year is expected to be used for utility and maintenance costs. The funds will be paid to Mayo Civic Center to cover the expenses, Austin said.
In addition to raising questions regarding the January balance sheet, council members said they want more information, including a list of any past-due bills and other transactions.
Austin said the organization doesn’t have any bills older than 30 days, but it could provide the other requested information, as well as documentation to show bills are being paid.
The documents on hand Monday show improvement, but Dale Martison, the city’s director of finance and information technology, said they also indicate a heavy reliance on city support.
“On an audited basis, they have a 60% reliance on the city’s money to make their statements work,” he said.
Austin acknowledged that the organization relies on the city funding, approximately $180,000 of which is used to support programming, but she said the Art Center scaled back expenses in recent years in an effort to improve overall finances.
Now, she said the board is hoping to generate new revenue opportunities.
“Our programming is going to expand, not dramatically, but incrementally,” she said, adding that increased activity could lead to new grant opportunities.
The latest report comes as the City Council is looking to adjust how it finances agencies using city facilities.
Wojcik, who once sat on the Art Center board as a City Council representative, said building maintenance costs will land on the city regardless of who occupies the space, but programming expenses must be considered as a separate expense.
“Those kinds of funds are going to come with a different set of standards,” he said.
Council member Shaun Palmer pointed to the programming expense compared to the 13,000 people who visited the center last year.
“That works out to be about $15 per person for a subsidy,” he said, rounding the programming contribution up to $200,000.
City Administrator Steve Rymer said such comparisons will be easier to achieve through future budgeting efforts.
While recent budgets have included a single amount to cover maintenance and programming expenses for groups operating in city buildings, he has proposed dividing the expenses.
He said the change would clarify how much funding is used to support programs, so the City Council can determine whether the expense meets established city goals.
The Outside Agency Oversight Committee plans to revisit the Art Center finances during its next meeting on April 20.