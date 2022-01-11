SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Artist to display community quilt, audio exhibit on home in Lanesboro

Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo presents the latest leg in the Wandering House journey.

embroidery quilt header.jpg
Patches from the Lanesboro community quilt project by Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo
Contributed / Lanesboro Arts
Anne Halliwell
By Anne Halliwell
January 11, 2022 06:15 AM
LANESBORO — A Lanesboro artist-in-residence has spent the better part of three years digging deep into the community's thoughts about home and belonging.

Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo was Lanesboro’s artist-in-residence in 2019, but has kept her “ Wandering House ” project going into 2022, and likely beyond.

Pre-pandemic, the Chilean-born artist and Carleton College professor used a former ice fishing house-turned-mobile audio recording studio , to capture Lanesboro and Northfield residents’ stories and ask questions about what home meant to them.

In 2020, she returned to ask participants to embroider quilt patches with answers to a particular statement: “I know I’m home when ...”

That particular prompt, she said, was a natural fit for a collaborative offshoot, where one community member provided an answer and another interpreted it in textile form.

Now, she’s back in Lanesboro a third time with “ Home: Exploring, Mending, Reimagining ,” an exhibition featuring the completed community quilt and audio exhibit .

“I have met so many thoughtful people,” she said. “I’ve been really impressed by how thoughtful people are, and I want to make sure people have a chance to be mesmerized by how sophisticated people in their community are.”

IMG_2418.jpg
Lanesboro community quilt, pieced together by Renee Bergstrom, Heidi Dybing, and Cheryl Lamon.<br/>
Contributed / Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo
Lanesboro residents Renee Bergstrom, Heidi Dybing and Cheryl Lamon pieced together the 25 patches that made up the city’s quilt while Cornejo Sotelo oversaw the miniature stitching circle virtually.

That level of participant interaction was perfect in a way, she said.

“It was always intended to be a community project,” Cornejo Sotelo said.

The show opens with an artist reception 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Lanesboro Arts, 103 Parkway Ave. N, Lanesboro. It will remain open during gallery hours through March 20.

And the Wandering House ’s journey won’t end there.

Cornejo Sotelo invites audiences to contribute to the next phase of her project, “Sonic Landscapes of Southern Minnesota,” a website that will include ambient sounds specific to Lanesboro and Northfield, as well as the past thoughts on home , and hopefully a new crop of answers arising from the ongoing pandemic.

She hopes that the Lanesboro exhibit will encourage viewers to return to the project and share their new thoughts.

"That web archive will be significant to the extent that people contribute to it," she said.

If You Go

What: Home: Exploring, Mending, Reimagining

When: Jan. 29-March 20. Lanesboro Arts is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Lanesboro Arts, 103 Parkway Ave. N, Lanesboro

Cost: Free

More information: Want more community art? One of Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo's films " Ways of Being Home, " following the Latinx community in Northfield will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Mane Theater.

