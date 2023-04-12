Aspen Waste Systems backs out of land purchase with Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER — Aspen Waste Systems of Minnesota has backed out of a purchase agreement it previously initiated with Rochester Public Schools.

The Rochester School Board on Tuesday approved the cancellation of the agreement in response to Aspen Waste System's request.

"On March 23, 2023, Aspen Waste, through its realtor, informed the District’s realtor that they wish to cancel the purchase agreement," documentation from the district said. "The cancellation was received within the due diligence period that was allowed in the purchase agreement."

Aspen Waste was set to buy the property, located at 3935 U.S. Highway 14 East, after it submitted an unsolicited purchase agreement to the school district in January. The district was set to sell the property for $834,000. Since the company canceled its plans within the time allotted for due diligence, the district will return the earnest money the company had paid.

The land that was set to be sold is part of the property where the district houses its facilities services center.

The reason Aspen Waste Systems decided to back out of the purchase agreement was not indicated.

