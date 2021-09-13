SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Assault leaves Byron man with broken teeth

The 25-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for injuries he suffered in an assault Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Byron - Olmsted County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 13, 2021 08:11 AM
Share

BYRON -- A 25-year-old Byron man was hurt Friday after he was reportedly assaulted with pipes by two men who said he owed them money.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called about 8:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast in Byron for a report of an assault.

Deputies found a 25-year-old man with facial injuries, including damage to his teeth. Lt. Lee Rossman said the man was "spitting out bits of his teeth."

The man told deputies that two men he knows came to his house and there was a dispute over money they claimed he owed them. He said a verbal argument escalated into an assault and that the men hit him on the left side and back of his head with pipes, Rossman said.

The assault was interrupted when a neighbor came home and yelled at the two men.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSBYRONOLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link