Assault leaves Byron man with broken teeth

BYRON -- A 25-year-old Byron man was hurt Friday after he was reportedly assaulted with pipes by two men who said he owed them money.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called about 8:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast in Byron for a report of an assault.

Deputies found a 25-year-old man with facial injuries, including damage to his teeth. Lt. Lee Rossman said the man was "spitting out bits of his teeth."

The man told deputies that two men he knows came to his house and there was a dispute over money they claimed he owed them. He said a verbal argument escalated into an assault and that the men hit him on the left side and back of his head with pipes, Rossman said.

The assault was interrupted when a neighbor came home and yelled at the two men.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.